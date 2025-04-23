Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chinese President Xi Jinping Hosts Official Banquet In Honor Of President Ilham Aliyev

Chinese President Xi Jinping Hosts Official Banquet In Honor Of President Ilham Aliyev


2025-04-23 05:06:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 23, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan hosted an official banquet in Beijing in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

MENAFN23042025000195011045ID1109462075

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search