403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Welcomes Iraq's Chief Judge
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received visiting President of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidane and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace on Wednesday.
President of the Kuwaiti Supreme Judicial Council and Head of the Court of Cassation, Counselor Adel Bouresli, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Chief Jamal Al-Thiyab and Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Issa were present at the meeting. (end)
mt
President of the Kuwaiti Supreme Judicial Council and Head of the Court of Cassation, Counselor Adel Bouresli, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Chief Jamal Al-Thiyab and Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Issa were present at the meeting. (end)
mt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment