Crowne Plaza Dhaka Wins IMEA Loyalty Excellence Award

Dhaka: Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan has been awarded the IMEA Loyalty Excellence Award at the IMEA Finance and Commercial Trading Conference in Egypt.

The recognition celebrates the hotel's commitment to guest loyalty, quality service, and operational excellence across the region, as per a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Fawaad, Director of Operations, said,“This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. At Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, we continuously strive to elevate the guest experience, and this recognition reflects our efforts in building long-lasting relationships through service excellence. We are deeply honored and motivated to continue this journey of excellence.”

Out of more than 200 hotels in the IMEA region, winning this award is an honor and a testament to the hotel's dedication to delivering quality guest experiences, added the release.

What makes this award especially honorary for the hotel is that it not only recognizes their achievements within the region, but also places Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan among the top-performing hotels in the IMEA region, further mentioned the release.

