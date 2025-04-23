Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Reports Record First Quarter Revenue Of $9.2 Billion, Achieves 35% Increase In Diluted Earnings Per Share, 25% Increase In Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share


2025-04-23 05:01:03
Announces Increased Dividend of $0.55 per Share for First Quarter

MEDFORD, Ore., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD ) today reported the highest first quarter revenue in company history, and a 35% increase in diluted earnings per share compared to the same period in 2024.

First quarter 2025 revenue increased 7% to $9.2 billion from $8.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

First quarter 2025 diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD was $7.94, a 35% increase from $5.89 per share reported in the first quarter of 2024. First quarter 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD was $7.66, a 25% increase compared to $6.11 per share in the same period of 2024. Unrealized losses on our investment in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC decreased diluted earnings per share by $0.27.

First quarter 2025 net income was $211 million, a 28.0% increase compared to net income of $165 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted first quarter 2025 net income was $204 million, a 20% increase compared to adjusted net income of $171 million for the same period of 2024.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2025 first quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.28 per diluted share impact resulting from non-core items, including a net gain on the disposal of stores and tax attributes, partially offset by insurance reserves and acquisition expenses. The 2024 first quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.22 per diluted share impact resulting from non-core items, specifically acquisition expenses.

Key First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Total revenues increased 7% compared to first quarter 2024
  • New retail units increased 3.6% on a same-store basis compared to first quarter 2024
  • Used retail unit growth improved from -4.3% to -0.4% on a sequential same-store basis
  • Aftersales gross profit increased 7.5% on a same-store basis compared to first quarter 2024
  • Driveway Finance Corporation (DFC) originated $623 million in loans, for a portfolio of $4.1 billion in average managed receivables, with net interest margin increasing to 4.6%
  • Repurchased 1.7% of outstanding shares

"Our strong first quarter performance reflects the power of our integrated ecosystem and the disciplined execution of the Lithia & Driveway strategy by our teams," said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. "We achieved profitable growth year over year in each month this quarter as we grew market share and drove operating efficiencies across our network and adjacencies. Our diverse business model allows us to be agile in a dynamic market, and we remain focused on delivering consistent, high-quality experiences across every channel throughout 2025 and beyond."

Corporate Development
 In January 2025, LAD continued to expand its network in the Mid-Atlantic region with the acquisition of the Stohlman Subaru store in Sterling, Virginia. This addition adds $80 million of expected annualized revenue.

In March 2025, LAD continued to strengthen its density in the Southwest region with the acquisition of the Elk Grove Subaru store in Elk Grove, California. This addition adds $100 million of expected annualized revenue.

Year-to-date, we have acquired $180 million of expected annualized revenues.

Balance Sheet Update
 LAD ended the first quarter with approximately $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and availability on our revolving lines of credit. In addition, unfinanced real estate could provide additional liquidity of approximately $0.1 billion.

Dividend Payment and Share Repurchases
 The Board of Directors approved an increased dividend of $0.55 per share related to first quarter 2025 financial results, a 4% increase. The dividend is expected to be paid on May 23, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 9, 2025.

During the first quarter 2025, we repurchased approximately 403,000 shares at a weighted average price of $326. To date in 2025, we have repurchased approximately 470,000 shares at a weighed average price of $319. Under the current share repurchase authorization approximately $669.2 million remains available.

First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Updated Presentation
 The first quarter 2025 conference call may be accessed at 10:00 a.m. ET today by telephone at 877-407-8029. An updated presentation highlighting the first quarter 2025 results has been added to our investor relations website. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit lithiadriveway and click on quarterly earnings.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)
 Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD ) is the largest global automotive retailer providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Simple, convenient, and transparent experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

Forward-Looking Statements
 Certain statements in this presentation, and at times made by our officers and representatives, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "project," "outlook," "target," "may," "will," "would," "should," "seek," "expect," "plan," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "likely," "ensure," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," and "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this presentation include, among others, statements regarding:

  • Future market conditions, including anticipated car and other sales and gross profit levels and the supply of inventory
  • Our business strategy and plans, including our achieving our long-term financial targets
  • The growth, expansion, make-up and success of our network, including our finding accretive acquisitions that meet our target valuations and acquiring additional stores
  • Annualized revenues from acquired stores or achieving target returns
  • The growth and performance of our Driveway e-commerce home solution and Driveway Finance Corporation (DFC), their synergies and other impacts on our business and our ability to meet Driveway and DFC-related targets
  • The impact of sustainable vehicles and other market and regulatory changes on our business, including evolving vehicle distribution models
  • Our capital allocations and uses and levels of capital expenditures in the future
  • Expected operating results, such as improved store performance, continued improvement of selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit and any projections
  • Our anticipated financial condition and liquidity, including from our cash and the future availability of our credit facilities, unfinanced real estate and other financing sources
  • Our continuing to purchase shares under our share repurchase program
  • Our compliance with financial and restrictive covenants in our credit facilities and other debt agreements
  • Our programs and initiatives for team member recruitment, training, and retention
  • Our strategies and targets for customer retention, growth, market position, operations, financial results and risk management

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this presentation. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation:

  • Future national and local economic and financial conditions, including as a result of inflation, governmental programs and spending, and public health issues
  • The market for dealerships, including the availability of stores to us for an acceptable price
  • Changes in customer demand and the electric vehicle landscape and the impact of evolving digital technologies
  • Changes in our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, OEMs and other suppliers, and vehicle delivery models
  • Changes in the competitive landscape, including through technology and our ability to deliver new products, services and customer experiences and a portfolio of in-demand and available vehicles
  • Risks associated with our indebtedness, including available borrowing capacity, interest rates, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms
  • The adequacy of our cash flows and other conditions which may affect our ability to fund capital expenditures, obtain favorable financing and pay our quarterly dividend at planned levels
  • Disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, as well as natural events such as severe weather or man-made or other disruptions of our operating systems, facilities or equipment
  • Government regulations and legislation
  • The risks set forth throughout "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in "Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures, which may include adjusted net income, adjusted net income attributable to LAD, adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interests, adjusted net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest, adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD, adjusted SG&A, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue and gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax (provision) benefit, adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue and gross profit, adjusted pre-tax margin and net profit margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and net debt. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the attached tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.

LAD

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In millions except per share data)

Three months ended
March 31,


%



Increase


2025


2024


(Decrease)

Revenues:






New vehicle retail

$ 4,380.2

$ 4,014.1

9.1 %

Used vehicle retail

2,919.1

2,800.8

4.2

Used vehicle wholesale

331.0

337.7

(2.0)

Finance and insurance

364.3

340.6

7.0

Aftersales

979.1

912.8

7.3

Fleet and other

204.6

155.8

31.3

Total revenues

9,178.3


8,561.8


7.2 %

Cost of sales:






New vehicle retail

4,102.8

3,718.8

10.3

Used vehicle retail

2,729.2

2,618.1

4.2

Used vehicle wholesale

332.6

338.7

(1.8)

Aftersales

417.6

410.8

1.7

Fleet and other

185.7

140.2

32.5

Total cost of sales

7,767.9

7,226.6

7.5

Gross profit

1,410.4


1,335.2


5.6 %







Finance operations income (loss)

12.5


(1.7)


NM







SG&A expense

952.7

934.3

2.0

Depreciation and amortization

63.9

57.8

10.6

Income from operations

406.3


341.4


19.0 %

Floor plan interest expense

(57.1)

(60.7)

(5.9)

Other interest expense

(65.5)

(63.6)

3.0

Other income

0.8

3.5

(77.1)

Income before income taxes

284.5


220.6


29.0 %

Income tax expense

(73.3)

(55.6)

31.8

Income tax rate

25.8 %

25.2 %

Net income

$ 211.2


$ 165.0


28.0 %

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(1.7)

(1.5)

13.3 %

Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest

-

(0.9)

(100.0) %

Net income attributable to LAD

$ 209.5


$ 162.6


28.8 %







Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD:






Net income per share

$ 7.94

$ 5.89

34.8 %






Diluted shares outstanding

26.4

27.6

(4.3) %

NM - not meaningful




LAD

Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited)

Three months ended
March 31,


%



Increase


2025


2024


(Decrease)

Gross margin






New vehicle retail

6.3 %

7.4 %

(110) bps

Used vehicle retail

6.5

6.5

-

Finance and insurance

100.0

100.0

-

Aftersales

57.3

55.0

230

Gross profit margin

15.4

15.6

(20)






Unit sales






New vehicle retail

91,990

85,683

7.4 %

Used vehicle retail

107,326

102,436

4.8






Average selling price






New vehicle retail

$ 47,616

$ 46,848

1.6 %

Used vehicle retail

27,198

27,342

(0.5)






Average gross profit per unit






New vehicle retail

$ 3,016

$ 3,447

(12.5) %

Used vehicle retail

1,769

1,783

(0.8)

Finance and insurance

1,828

1,811

0.9

Total vehicle(1)

4,164

4,346

(4.2)






Revenue mix






New vehicle retail

47.7 %

46.9 %

Used vehicle retail

31.8

32.7

Used vehicle wholesale

3.6

3.9

Finance and insurance, net

4.0

4.0

Aftersales

10.7

10.7

Fleet and other

2.2

1.8







Gross Profit Mix






New vehicle retail

19.7 %

22.1 %

Used vehicle retail

13.5

13.7

Used vehicle wholesale

(0.1)

(0.1)

Finance and insurance, net

25.8

25.5

Aftersales

39.8

37.6

Fleet and other

1.3

1.2


Adjusted


As reported


Three months
ended March 31,


Three months
ended March 31,

Other metrics

2025


2024


2025


2024

SG&A as a % of revenue

10.5 %

10.8 %

10.4 %

10.9 %

SG&A as a % of gross profit

68.2

69.4

67.5

70.0

Operating profit as a % of revenue

4.3

4.1

4.4

4.0

Operating profit as a % of gross profit

28.2

26.1

28.8

25.6

Pretax margin

3.0

2.7

3.1

2.6

Net profit margin

2.2

2.0

2.3

1.9

(1) Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail

LAD

Same Store Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

Three months ended
March 31,


%



Increase


2025


2024


(Decrease)

Revenues






New vehicle retail

$ 4,166.6

$ 3,940.7

5.7 %

Used vehicle retail

2,658.4

2,683.6

(0.9)

Finance and insurance

345.0

333.6

3.4

Aftersales

913.0

891.5

2.4

Total revenues

8,543.2

8,332.5

2.5






Gross profit






New vehicle retail

$ 264.9

$ 290.4

(8.8) %

Used vehicle retail

181.1

180.3

0.4

Finance and insurance

345.0

333.6

3.4

Aftersales

528.0

491.1

7.5

Total gross profit

1,333.7

1,310.0

1.8






Gross margin






New vehicle retail

6.4 %

7.4 %

(100) bps

Used vehicle retail

6.8

6.7

10

Finance and insurance

100.0

100.0

-

Aftersales

57.8

55.1

270

Gross profit margin

15.6

15.7

(10)






Unit sales






New vehicle retail

86,964

83,927

3.6 %

Used vehicle retail

96,462

96,850

(0.4)






Average selling price






New vehicle retail

$ 47,912

$ 46,954

2.0 %

Used vehicle retail

27,559

27,709

(0.5)






Average gross profit per unit






New vehicle retail

$ 3,046

$ 3,460

(12.0) %

Used vehicle retail

1,877

1,861

0.9

Finance and insurance

1,881

1,845

2.0

Total vehicle(1)

4,301

4,445

(3.2)

(1) Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail

LAD

Other Highlights (Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31,


2025

Key Performance by Country

Total Revenue


Total Gross Profit

United States

77.0 %

82.7 %

United Kingdom

20.2 %

15.0 %

Canada

2.8 %

2.3 %

As of


March 31,


December 31,


March 31,

Days' Supply (1)

2025


2024


2024

New vehicle inventory

43

59

44

Used vehicle inventory

45

53

44

(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated using on-ground inventory unit levels and a 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Selected Financing Operations Financial Information


Three months ended March 31,

($ in millions)

2025


% (1)


2024


% (1)

Interest and fee income

$ 94.4

9.4

$ 77.3

9.0

Interest expense

(48.1)

(4.8)

(47.8)

(5.6)

Total interest margin

$ 46.3

4.6

$ 29.5

3.5

Lease income

20.5


15.2

Lease costs

(16.8)


(10.8)

Lease income, net

3.7


4.4

Provision expense

(25.5)

(2.5)

(25.0)

(2.9)

Other financing operations expenses

(12.0)


(10.6)

Finance operations income (loss)

$ 12.5


$ (1.7)









Total average managed finance receivables

$ 4,062.1


$ 3,436.6


(1) Annualized percentage of total average managed finance receivables

LAD

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In millions)

March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents

$ 430.3

$ 402.2

Trade receivables, net

1,399.2

1,237.0

Inventories, net

5,749.0

5,911.7

Other current assets

222.2

223.0

Total current assets

$ 7,800.7


$ 7,773.9





Property and equipment, net

4,661.5

4,629.9

Finance receivables, net

4,047.5

3,868.2

Intangibles

5,139.6

4,665.8

Other non-current assets

1,830.9

2,184.8

Total assets

$ 23,480.2


$ 23,122.6





Floor plan notes payable

4,904.9

4,903.1

Other current liabilities

1,711.8

1,648.0

Total current liabilities

$ 6,616.7


$ 6,551.1





Long-term debt, less current maturities

5,961.9

6,119.3

Non-recourse notes payable, less current maturities

2,299.9

2,051.2

Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue

1,819.5

1,726.9

Total liabilities

$ 16,698.0


$ 16,448.5





Equity

6,782.2

6,674.1

Total liabilities and equity

$ 23,480.2


$ 23,122.6

LAD

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Three months ended March 31,

Cash flows from operating activities:

2025


2024

Net income

$ 211.2

$ 165.0

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

146.9

127.0

Changes in:


Inventories

186.4

(183.3)

Finance receivables

(179.1)

(173.8)

Floor plan notes payable

23.3

327.7

Other operating activities

(66.6)

29.8

Net cash provided by operating activities

322.1

292.4

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(68.7)

(79.6)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(84.5)

(1,074.4)

Proceeds from sales of stores

43.2

6.4

Other investing activities

(7.1)

(118.3)

Net cash used in investing activities

(117.1)

(1,265.9)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Net (repayments) borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade

(44.0)

156.1

Net borrowings non-recourse notes payable

254.4

125.9

Net (repayments) borrowings of other debt and finance lease liabilities

(159.7)

201.8

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

5.6

5.7

Repurchase of common stock

(143.4)

(15.0)

Dividends paid

(13.9)

(13.8)

Other financing activity

(72.0)

(15.7)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(173.0)

445.0

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash

0.3

(3.0)

Change in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents

32.3

(531.5)

Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period

445.8

972.0

Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at end of period

478.1

440.5

LAD

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Three months ended March 31,

Net cash provided by operating activities

2025


2024

As reported

$ 322.1

$ 292.4

Floor plan notes payable, non-trade, net

(44.0)

156.1

Adjust: finance receivables activity

179.1

173.8

Less: Borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade associated with acquired new vehicle inventory

(9.9)

(71.7)

Adjusted

$ 447.3


$ 550.6

LAD

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In millions, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025


As reported


Net gain on
disposal of
stores


Insurance
reserves


Acquisition
expenses


Tax attribute


Adjusted

Selling, general and administrative

$ 952.7

$ 9.4

$ (0.4)

$ (0.2)

$ -

$ 961.5

Operating income

406.3

(9.4)

0.4

0.2

-

397.5












Income before income taxes

284.5

(9.4)

0.4

0.2

-

275.7

Income tax (provision) benefit

(73.3)

2.4

(0.1)

-

(1.0)

(72.0)

Net income

$ 211.2

$ (7.0)

$ 0.3

$ 0.2

$ (1.0)

$ 203.7

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(1.7)

-

-

-

-

(1.7)

Net income attributable to LAD

$ 209.5

$ (7.0)

$ 0.3

$ 0.2

$ (1.0)

$ 202.0












Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD

$ 7.94

$ (0.25)

$ 0.01

$ -

$ (0.04)

$ 7.66

Diluted share count

26.4










Three Months Ended March 31, 2024


As reported


Acquisition
expenses


Adjusted

Selling, general and administrative

$ 934.3

$ (7.7)

$ 926.6

Operating income

341.4

7.7

349.1






Income before income taxes

220.6

7.7

228.3

Income tax (provision) benefit

(55.6)

(1.6)

(57.2)

Net income

$ 165.0

$ 6.1

$ 171.1

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(1.5)

-

(1.5)

Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest

(0.9)

-

(0.9)

Net income attributable to LAD

$ 162.6

$ 6.1

$ 168.7






Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD

$ 5.89

$ 0.22

$ 6.11

Diluted share count

27.6



LAD

Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Three months ended March 31,


%



Increase


2025


2024


(Decrease)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA






Net income

$ 211.2

$ 165.0

28.0 %

Flooring interest expense

57.1

60.7

(5.9)

Other interest expense

65.5

63.6

3.0

Financing operations interest expense

48.1

47.8

0.6

Income tax expense

73.3

55.6

31.8

Depreciation and amortization

63.9

57.8

10.6

EBITDA

$ 519.1

$ 450.5

15.2 %






Other adjustments:




Less: flooring interest expense

$ (57.1)

$ (60.7)

(5.9)

Less: financing operations interest expense

(48.1)

(47.8)

0.6

Less: used vehicle line of credit interest

(3.0)

(6.2)

(51.6)

Add: acquisition expenses

0.2

7.7

(97.4)

Less: gain on disposal of stores

(9.4)

-

NM

Add: insurance reserves

0.4

-

NM

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 402.1


$ 343.5


17.1 %

NM - not meaningful

As of

%


March 31,

Increase

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

2025


2024

(Decrease)

Floor plan notes payable

$ 4,904.9

$ 4,962.0

(1.2) %

Used and service loaner vehicle inventory financing facility

968.7

912.7

6.1

Revolving lines of credit

1,563.3

1,610.5

(2.9)

Warehouse facilities

768.5

636.0

20.8

Non-recourse notes payable

2,363.7

1,831.5

29.1

4.625% Senior notes due 2027

400.0

400.0

-

4.375% Senior notes due 2031

550.0

550.0

-

3.875% Senior notes due 2029

800.0

800.0

-

Finance leases and other debt

1,009.7

880.6

14.7

Unamortized debt issuance costs

(24.1)

(30.2)

(20.2)

Total debt

$ 13,304.7

$ 12,553.1

6.0 %





Less: Floor plan related debt

$ (5,873.6)

$ (5,874.7)

- %

Less: Financing operations related debt

(3,132.2)

(2,467.5)

26.9

Less: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents

(234.4)

(264.5)

(11.4)

Less: Marketable securities

(53.7)

-

-

Less: Availability on used vehicle and service loaner financing facilities

(24.3)

(31.7)

(23.3)

Net Debt

$ 3,986.5


$ 3,914.7

1.8 %






TTM Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,617.0


$ 1,696.0

(4.7) %





Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA

2.47 x


2.31 x


NM - not meaningful



