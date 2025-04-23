Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Reports Record First Quarter Revenue Of $9.2 Billion, Achieves 35% Increase In Diluted Earnings Per Share, 25% Increase In Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
LAD
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions except per share data)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
%
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 4,380.2
|
|
$ 4,014.1
|
|
9.1 %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
2,919.1
|
|
2,800.8
|
|
4.2
|
Used vehicle wholesale
|
331.0
|
|
337.7
|
|
(2.0)
|
Finance and insurance
|
364.3
|
|
340.6
|
|
7.0
|
Aftersales
|
979.1
|
|
912.8
|
|
7.3
|
Fleet and other
|
204.6
|
|
155.8
|
|
31.3
|
Total revenues
|
9,178.3
|
|
8,561.8
|
|
7.2 %
|
Cost of sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
4,102.8
|
|
3,718.8
|
|
10.3
|
Used vehicle retail
|
2,729.2
|
|
2,618.1
|
|
4.2
|
Used vehicle wholesale
|
332.6
|
|
338.7
|
|
(1.8)
|
Aftersales
|
417.6
|
|
410.8
|
|
1.7
|
Fleet and other
|
185.7
|
|
140.2
|
|
32.5
|
Total cost of sales
|
7,767.9
|
|
7,226.6
|
|
7.5
|
Gross profit
|
1,410.4
|
|
1,335.2
|
|
5.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance operations income (loss)
|
12.5
|
|
(1.7)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A expense
|
952.7
|
|
934.3
|
|
2.0
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
63.9
|
|
57.8
|
|
10.6
|
Income from operations
|
406.3
|
|
341.4
|
|
19.0 %
|
Floor plan interest expense
|
(57.1)
|
|
(60.7)
|
|
(5.9)
|
Other interest expense
|
(65.5)
|
|
(63.6)
|
|
3.0
|
Other income
|
0.8
|
|
3.5
|
|
(77.1)
|
Income before income taxes
|
284.5
|
|
220.6
|
|
29.0 %
|
Income tax expense
|
(73.3)
|
|
(55.6)
|
|
31.8
|
Income tax rate
|
25.8 %
|
|
25.2 %
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 211.2
|
|
$ 165.0
|
|
28.0 %
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(1.7)
|
|
(1.5)
|
|
13.3 %
|
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|
-
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
(100.0) %
|
Net income attributable to LAD
|
$ 209.5
|
|
$ 162.6
|
|
28.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
$ 7.94
|
|
$ 5.89
|
|
34.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted shares outstanding
|
26.4
|
|
27.6
|
|
(4.3) %
|
NM - not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
LAD
Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
%
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
6.3 %
|
|
7.4 %
|
|
(110) bps
|
Used vehicle retail
|
6.5
|
|
6.5
|
|
-
|
Finance and insurance
|
100.0
|
|
100.0
|
|
-
|
Aftersales
|
57.3
|
|
55.0
|
|
230
|
Gross profit margin
|
15.4
|
|
15.6
|
|
(20)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unit sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
91,990
|
|
85,683
|
|
7.4 %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
107,326
|
|
102,436
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average selling price
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 47,616
|
|
$ 46,848
|
|
1.6 %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
27,198
|
|
27,342
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average gross profit per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 3,016
|
|
$ 3,447
|
|
(12.5) %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
1,769
|
|
1,783
|
|
(0.8)
|
Finance and insurance
|
1,828
|
|
1,811
|
|
0.9
|
Total vehicle(1)
|
4,164
|
|
4,346
|
|
(4.2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue mix
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
47.7 %
|
|
46.9 %
|
|
|
Used vehicle retail
|
31.8
|
|
32.7
|
|
|
Used vehicle wholesale
|
3.6
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
Finance and insurance, net
|
4.0
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Aftersales
|
10.7
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
Fleet and other
|
2.2
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit Mix
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
19.7 %
|
|
22.1 %
|
|
|
Used vehicle retail
|
13.5
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
Used vehicle wholesale
|
(0.1)
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
Finance and insurance, net
|
25.8
|
|
25.5
|
|
|
Aftersales
|
39.8
|
|
37.6
|
|
|
Fleet and other
|
1.3
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
As reported
|
|
Three months
|
|
Three months
|
Other metrics
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
SG&A as a % of revenue
|
10.5 %
|
|
10.8 %
|
|
10.4 %
|
|
10.9 %
|
SG&A as a % of gross profit
|
68.2
|
|
69.4
|
|
67.5
|
|
70.0
|
Operating profit as a % of revenue
|
4.3
|
|
4.1
|
|
4.4
|
|
4.0
|
Operating profit as a % of gross profit
|
28.2
|
|
26.1
|
|
28.8
|
|
25.6
|
Pretax margin
|
3.0
|
|
2.7
|
|
3.1
|
|
2.6
|
Net profit margin
|
2.2
|
|
2.0
|
|
2.3
|
|
1.9
|
|
(1) Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail
|
LAD
Same Store Operating Highlights (Unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
%
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 4,166.6
|
|
$ 3,940.7
|
|
5.7 %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
2,658.4
|
|
2,683.6
|
|
(0.9)
|
Finance and insurance
|
345.0
|
|
333.6
|
|
3.4
|
Aftersales
|
913.0
|
|
891.5
|
|
2.4
|
Total revenues
|
8,543.2
|
|
8,332.5
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 264.9
|
|
$ 290.4
|
|
(8.8) %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
181.1
|
|
180.3
|
|
0.4
|
Finance and insurance
|
345.0
|
|
333.6
|
|
3.4
|
Aftersales
|
528.0
|
|
491.1
|
|
7.5
|
Total gross profit
|
1,333.7
|
|
1,310.0
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
6.4 %
|
|
7.4 %
|
|
(100) bps
|
Used vehicle retail
|
6.8
|
|
6.7
|
|
10
|
Finance and insurance
|
100.0
|
|
100.0
|
|
-
|
Aftersales
|
57.8
|
|
55.1
|
|
270
|
Gross profit margin
|
15.6
|
|
15.7
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unit sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
86,964
|
|
83,927
|
|
3.6 %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
96,462
|
|
96,850
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average selling price
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 47,912
|
|
$ 46,954
|
|
2.0 %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
27,559
|
|
27,709
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average gross profit per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicle retail
|
$ 3,046
|
|
$ 3,460
|
|
(12.0) %
|
Used vehicle retail
|
1,877
|
|
1,861
|
|
0.9
|
Finance and insurance
|
1,881
|
|
1,845
|
|
2.0
|
Total vehicle(1)
|
4,301
|
|
4,445
|
|
(3.2)
|
|
(1) Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail
|
LAD
Other Highlights (Unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
Key Performance by Country
|
Total Revenue
|
|
Total Gross Profit
|
United States
|
77.0 %
|
|
82.7 %
|
United Kingdom
|
20.2 %
|
|
15.0 %
|
Canada
|
2.8 %
|
|
2.3 %
|
|
As of
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
Days' Supply (1)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
New vehicle inventory
|
43
|
|
59
|
|
44
|
Used vehicle inventory
|
45
|
|
53
|
|
44
|
|
(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated using on-ground inventory unit levels and a 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.
|
Selected Financing Operations Financial Information
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
($ in millions)
|
2025
|
|
% (1)
|
|
2024
|
|
% (1)
|
Interest and fee income
|
$ 94.4
|
|
9.4
|
|
$ 77.3
|
|
9.0
|
Interest expense
|
(48.1)
|
|
(4.8)
|
|
(47.8)
|
|
(5.6)
|
Total interest margin
|
$ 46.3
|
|
4.6
|
|
$ 29.5
|
|
3.5
|
Lease income
|
20.5
|
|
|
|
15.2
|
|
|
Lease costs
|
(16.8)
|
|
|
|
(10.8)
|
|
|
Lease income, net
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
Provision expense
|
(25.5)
|
|
(2.5)
|
|
(25.0)
|
|
(2.9)
|
Other financing operations expenses
|
(12.0)
|
|
|
|
(10.6)
|
|
|
Finance operations income (loss)
|
$ 12.5
|
|
|
|
$ (1.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total average managed finance receivables
|
$ 4,062.1
|
|
|
|
$ 3,436.6
|
|
|
|
(1) Annualized percentage of total average managed finance receivables
|
LAD
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents
|
$ 430.3
|
|
$ 402.2
|
Trade receivables, net
|
1,399.2
|
|
1,237.0
|
Inventories, net
|
5,749.0
|
|
5,911.7
|
Other current assets
|
222.2
|
|
223.0
|
Total current assets
|
$ 7,800.7
|
|
$ 7,773.9
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
4,661.5
|
|
4,629.9
|
Finance receivables, net
|
4,047.5
|
|
3,868.2
|
Intangibles
|
5,139.6
|
|
4,665.8
|
Other non-current assets
|
1,830.9
|
|
2,184.8
|
Total assets
|
$ 23,480.2
|
|
$ 23,122.6
|
|
|
|
|
Floor plan notes payable
|
4,904.9
|
|
4,903.1
|
Other current liabilities
|
1,711.8
|
|
1,648.0
|
Total current liabilities
|
$ 6,616.7
|
|
$ 6,551.1
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, less current maturities
|
5,961.9
|
|
6,119.3
|
Non-recourse notes payable, less current maturities
|
2,299.9
|
|
2,051.2
|
Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue
|
1,819.5
|
|
1,726.9
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 16,698.0
|
|
$ 16,448.5
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
6,782.2
|
|
6,674.1
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 23,480.2
|
|
$ 23,122.6
|
LAD
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$ 211.2
|
|
$ 165.0
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|
146.9
|
|
127.0
|
Changes in:
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
186.4
|
|
(183.3)
|
Finance receivables
|
(179.1)
|
|
(173.8)
|
Floor plan notes payable
|
23.3
|
|
327.7
|
Other operating activities
|
(66.6)
|
|
29.8
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
322.1
|
|
292.4
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(68.7)
|
|
(79.6)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(84.5)
|
|
(1,074.4)
|
Proceeds from sales of stores
|
43.2
|
|
6.4
|
Other investing activities
|
(7.1)
|
|
(118.3)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(117.1)
|
|
(1,265.9)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Net (repayments) borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade
|
(44.0)
|
|
156.1
|
Net borrowings non-recourse notes payable
|
254.4
|
|
125.9
|
Net (repayments) borrowings of other debt and finance lease liabilities
|
(159.7)
|
|
201.8
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
5.6
|
|
5.7
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(143.4)
|
|
(15.0)
|
Dividends paid
|
(13.9)
|
|
(13.8)
|
Other financing activity
|
(72.0)
|
|
(15.7)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(173.0)
|
|
445.0
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash
|
0.3
|
|
(3.0)
|
Change in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents
|
32.3
|
|
(531.5)
|
Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
445.8
|
|
972.0
|
Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at end of period
|
478.1
|
|
440.5
|
LAD
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
As reported
|
$ 322.1
|
|
$ 292.4
|
Floor plan notes payable, non-trade, net
|
(44.0)
|
|
156.1
|
Adjust: finance receivables activity
|
179.1
|
|
173.8
|
Less: Borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade associated with acquired new vehicle inventory
|
(9.9)
|
|
(71.7)
|
Adjusted
|
$ 447.3
|
|
$ 550.6
|
LAD
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In millions, except for per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
|
As reported
|
|
Net gain on
|
|
Insurance
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
Tax attribute
|
|
Adjusted
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
$ 952.7
|
|
$ 9.4
|
|
$ (0.4)
|
|
$ (0.2)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 961.5
|
Operating income
|
406.3
|
|
(9.4)
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.2
|
|
-
|
|
397.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
284.5
|
|
(9.4)
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.2
|
|
-
|
|
275.7
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(73.3)
|
|
2.4
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
-
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
(72.0)
|
Net income
|
$ 211.2
|
|
$ (7.0)
|
|
$ 0.3
|
|
$ 0.2
|
|
$ (1.0)
|
|
$ 203.7
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(1.7)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1.7)
|
Net income attributable to LAD
|
$ 209.5
|
|
$ (7.0)
|
|
$ 0.3
|
|
$ 0.2
|
|
$ (1.0)
|
|
$ 202.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD
|
$ 7.94
|
|
$ (0.25)
|
|
$ 0.01
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (0.04)
|
|
$ 7.66
|
Diluted share count
|
26.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|
|
As reported
|
|
Acquisition
|
|
Adjusted
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
$ 934.3
|
|
$ (7.7)
|
|
$ 926.6
|
Operating income
|
341.4
|
|
7.7
|
|
349.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
220.6
|
|
7.7
|
|
228.3
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(55.6)
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
(57.2)
|
Net income
|
$ 165.0
|
|
$ 6.1
|
|
$ 171.1
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(1.5)
|
|
-
|
|
(1.5)
|
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|
(0.9)
|
|
-
|
|
(0.9)
|
Net income attributable to LAD
|
$ 162.6
|
|
$ 6.1
|
|
$ 168.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD
|
$ 5.89
|
|
$ 0.22
|
|
$ 6.11
|
Diluted share count
|
27.6
|
|
|
|
|
LAD
Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
%
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 211.2
|
|
$ 165.0
|
|
28.0 %
|
Flooring interest expense
|
57.1
|
|
60.7
|
|
(5.9)
|
Other interest expense
|
65.5
|
|
63.6
|
|
3.0
|
Financing operations interest expense
|
48.1
|
|
47.8
|
|
0.6
|
Income tax expense
|
73.3
|
|
55.6
|
|
31.8
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
63.9
|
|
57.8
|
|
10.6
|
EBITDA
|
$ 519.1
|
|
$ 450.5
|
|
15.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: flooring interest expense
|
$ (57.1)
|
|
$ (60.7)
|
|
(5.9)
|
Less: financing operations interest expense
|
(48.1)
|
|
(47.8)
|
|
0.6
|
Less: used vehicle line of credit interest
|
(3.0)
|
|
(6.2)
|
|
(51.6)
|
Add: acquisition expenses
|
0.2
|
|
7.7
|
|
(97.4)
|
Less: gain on disposal of stores
|
(9.4)
|
|
-
|
|
NM
|
Add: insurance reserves
|
0.4
|
|
-
|
|
NM
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 402.1
|
|
$ 343.5
|
|
17.1 %
|
NM - not meaningful
|
|
As of
|
%
|
|
March 31,
|
Increase
|
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
(Decrease)
|
Floor plan notes payable
|
$ 4,904.9
|
|
$ 4,962.0
|
(1.2) %
|
Used and service loaner vehicle inventory financing facility
|
968.7
|
|
912.7
|
6.1
|
Revolving lines of credit
|
1,563.3
|
|
1,610.5
|
(2.9)
|
Warehouse facilities
|
768.5
|
|
636.0
|
20.8
|
Non-recourse notes payable
|
2,363.7
|
|
1,831.5
|
29.1
|
4.625% Senior notes due 2027
|
400.0
|
|
400.0
|
-
|
4.375% Senior notes due 2031
|
550.0
|
|
550.0
|
-
|
3.875% Senior notes due 2029
|
800.0
|
|
800.0
|
-
|
Finance leases and other debt
|
1,009.7
|
|
880.6
|
14.7
|
Unamortized debt issuance costs
|
(24.1)
|
|
(30.2)
|
(20.2)
|
Total debt
|
$ 13,304.7
|
|
$ 12,553.1
|
6.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Floor plan related debt
|
$ (5,873.6)
|
|
$ (5,874.7)
|
- %
|
Less: Financing operations related debt
|
(3,132.2)
|
|
(2,467.5)
|
26.9
|
Less: Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
|
(234.4)
|
|
(264.5)
|
(11.4)
|
Less: Marketable securities
|
(53.7)
|
|
-
|
-
|
Less: Availability on used vehicle and service loaner financing facilities
|
(24.3)
|
|
(31.7)
|
(23.3)
|
Net Debt
|
$ 3,986.5
|
|
$ 3,914.7
|
1.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
TTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 1,617.0
|
|
$ 1,696.0
|
(4.7) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|
2.47 x
|
|
2.31 x
|
|
NM - not meaningful
|
|
|
|
