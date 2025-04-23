Uxin To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results On April 30, 2025
|
U.S.:
|
+ 1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1 412 317 0088
|
Replay PIN:
|
6757589
A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Uxin's website at .
About Uxin
Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline inspection and reconditioning centers. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of the used car industry.
For investor and media enquiries, please contact:
Uxin Limited Investor Relations
Uxin Limited
Email: [email protected]
The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Jack Wang
Phone: +86 166-0115-0429
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Uxin LimitedWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment