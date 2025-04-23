Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rajnath Singh Chairs High-Level Meet With NSA Ajit Doval, Chiefs Of Three Armed Forces
The Defence Minister also reviewed the overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a PTI report quoting sources said. Reports also said that the issue is expected to be discussed in further detail in the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting likely to be held today.
Terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists. The victims included two foreigners – from the UAE and Nepal – and two locals.
