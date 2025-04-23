Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rajnath Singh Chairs High-Level Meet With NSA Ajit Doval, Chiefs Of Three Armed Forces

2025-04-23 05:00:52
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday met the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of the three Armed Forces, along with other officials, to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Defence Minister also reviewed the overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a PTI report quoting sources said. Reports also said that the issue is expected to be discussed in further detail in the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting likely to be held today.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists. The victims included two foreigners – from the UAE and Nepal – and two locals.

