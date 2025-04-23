403
Oil Prices Climb On Iran Sanctions And Falling U.S. Inventories
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil prices extended their gains Wednesday morning as Brent crude rose to $68.05 per barrel and WTI reached $64.27, both climbing nearly 1%.
The increase builds on Tuesday's strong performance when Brent jumped 1.8% to settle at $67.44 while WTI gained approximately 2%. The price rally stems from fresh U.S. sanctions targeting Iranian shipping executive Seyed Asadoollah Emamjomeh.
Treasury officials claim his network facilitates the transport of Iranian petroleum worth hundreds of millions of dollars to international markets. Market sentiment received a boost from American Petroleum Institute data showing a 4.6 million barrel drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.
This decline added to the positive outlook in the energy sector. This figure significantly exceeded analyst expectations of an 800,000-barrel decline and suggests stronger demand or reduced production.
The political landscape also favors higher oil prices. President Trump stepped back from threats to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Powell while hinting at possible tariff reductions on Chinese imports.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the current tariff standoff as "unsustainable," suggesting potential relief from trade tensions. These developments occur against a backdrop of adjusted global forecasts.
Oil Outlook 2025
The International Energy Agency recently revised its 2025 oil demand growth downward by 300,000 barrels per day to 730,000 barrels per day. This reduction reflects concerns about escalating trade tensions negatively impacting economic prospects.
OPEC+ plans to increase output targets by 411,000 barrels per day in May. The actual increase may prove substantially lower since several countries already produce above their targets.
Kazakhstan recently reached record production of 1.8 million barrels per day following the Tengiz oilfield expansion. Technical indicators reveal WTI crude maintaining bullish momentum within an ascending wedge formation.
The price trades above both 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages, confirming upward momentum. Brent faces resistance near $71.65 per barrel with support around $66.35.
Year-to-date performance remains negative despite recent gains. Brent has decreased 8.52% since January while WTI has fallen approximately 10% during the same period.
The oil market faces continued challenges from forecast reductions. The IMF recently cut its global 2025 GDP growth projection to 2.8% from its January estimate of 3.3%. This economic slowdown could further pressure energy demand throughout the remainder of the year.
