Silver Defies Gold’S Retreat, Advances 1% On Industrial Optimism
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data released this morning shows silver prices rose 1% toward $33 per ounce on Wednesday, recouping losses from the previous session. Silver currently trades at $32.82 per troy ounce, marking a 0.96% increase from yesterday's close.
The white metal has shown remarkable resilience despite gold's pullback from record highs. Silver has increased 13.61% ($3.93) since the beginning of 2025, demonstrating strong performance.
The metal remains 5.78% below its 2025 high of $34.897 reached on March 27. Analysts attribute this upward momentum to silver's dual role as both a precious and industrial metal.
Market sentiment improved after US President Trump clarified he has no intention of removing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Trump downplayed future tariffs on Chinese imports, stating they "won't be anywhere near as high as 145%."
These comments eased concerns about central bank independence and trade policy direction. The silver market continues to operate in a deficit for the fifth consecutive year.
Industrial fabrication is forecast to grow by 3% in 2025, with volumes potentially surpassing 700 million ounces for the first time. Green economy applications drive much of this demand increase.
Silver Market Outlook
Technical indicators support the bullish outlook for silver. The metal oscillates around its 50-day moving average of $32.50, with the $33 price point representing a critical threshold.
The Relative Strength Index stood at 45 on April 22, suggesting room for upward momentum. Regional markets show stability, with silver prices in Mumbai holding steady at ₹101 per gram.
The overall trend for April 2025 indicates some volatility, with prices ranging from ₹105,000 per kg to ₹93,000 per kg throughout the month. The gold-to-silver ratio currently stands at approximately 103:1, with gold trading at $3,313.68 per ounce.
This elevated ratio suggests silver remains undervalued compared to historical averages. Financial analysts expect silver to trade at around $33.36 by the end of this quarter.
Investment demand shows signs of recovery, with purchases of silver coins and bars projected to rise 7% this year. This follows a 22% decline in 2024 to a five-year low. Industrial users continue to drive demand, particularly in photovoltaics and automotive applications.
Traders should watch ongoing US-China trade developments and Federal Reserve policy decisions. These factors will likely determine whether silver can break through resistance levels and reach higher price targets in coming months.
