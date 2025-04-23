403
Colombian Peso Slides Against Dollar Amid Fiscal Concerns And Oil Price Pressures
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data released today shows the Colombian peso trading at 4,295.25 against the US dollar, marking a continued struggle for the Latin American currency.
The peso has depreciated by 0.24% from yesterday's close, continuing a turbulent month that saw dramatic fluctuations in early April. Market analysts attribute this weakness to a combination of domestic fiscal challenges and external pressures.
Colombia began 2025 with its worst fiscal deficit in over two decades. The deficit reached 0.7% of GDP in January alone, a stark contrast to the typical 0.2% surplus seen in previous years.
This fiscal deterioration has alarmed investors and contributed to peso weakness throughout April. The Ministry of Finance projects a fiscal deficit of 5.1% for the full year 2025, requiring significant economic adjustments to meet targets.
Oil price dynamics continue to weigh heavily on Colombia's currency outlook. Brent crude hovers near $64 per barrel, substantially below early 2025 levels.
Ricardo Roa, president of state-run oil firm Ecopetrol, recently warned that declining oil prices could reduce company profits by up to 12 trillion pesos ($2.76 billion) this year. This prospect has dampened investor sentiment toward Colombian assets.
Colombian Peso Outlook
The pes experienced its sharpest depreciation on April 9, when the USD/COP rate spiked to 4,458.58. Since then, the currency has regained some ground but remains significantly weaker than March levels.
Technical indicators show the peso trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a 14-day RSI of 55.17 suggesting moderate upward momentum for the dollar.
Colombia's central bank has maintained its benchmark interest rate at 9.5% in an effort to balance inflation concerns with economic growth needs. This high interest rate differentiates Colombia from other emerging markets but has not prevented peso depreciation.
Monetary policy divergence between Colombia and the United States continues to influence currency movements. External factors add further pressure on the peso.
Potential US tariffs on Colombian imports create uncertainty for export industries. President Trump's previous threat of imposing 25% tariffs on Colombian goods continues to cast a shadow over bilateral trade relations.
Market forecasts remain pessimistic for the peso. Trading Economics projects the USD/COP rate to reach 4,378.02 by the end of the second quarter and potentially climb to 4,590.05 within 12 months.
Currency traders watch for signals from Colombia's fiscal authorities and central bank for potential intervention strategies. The peso's performance mirrors broader challenges facing emerging market currencies in 2025.
Investors continue to monitor Colombia's efforts to address fiscal imbalances while navigating global economic headwinds and commodity price volatility.
