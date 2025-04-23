403
Argentina’S Peso Defies Expectations Amid Fiscal Discipline And Market Volatility
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine peso stabilized near 1,103 per U.S. dollar early Wednesday after a turbulent week, narrowing its gap with the informal“blue dollar” rate to 6-7% as fiscal austerity and IMF support tempered fears of renewed inflation.
The blue rate rose to 1,165–1,185 pesos overnight, reversing a brief dip to 1,355 last week, as demand for physical dollars resurged amid lingering economic uncertainty.
Monday's trading saw the peso rebound 3.7% to 1,103, nearing pre-controls levels after the government scrapped currency restrictions on April 14. Central bank reserves climbed to $44 billion, bolstered by grain export revenues and a $12 billion IMF disbursement.
Analysts credit President Javier Milei's“zero deficit” policy and tight monetary supply for curbing inflation, which fell to 56% annually from 300% in early 2024.
Market sentiment split sharply. J.P. Morgan highlighted shrinking FX gaps as exporters liquidate dollars, predicting a 5% spread long-term. Goldman Sachs praised the peso's new 1,000–1,400 trading band as“exceeding expectations.”
Skeptics like economist Damián Di Pace warned the peso could test the 1,400 ceiling if reserves falter. ROFEX futures mirrored the divide, with April contracts settling at 1,185 amid moderate volumes.
Argentina's Currency Dynamics
The blue dollar's rebound reflects persistent inflation anxiety despite official progress. Importers and households rushed to secure dollars after March's 3.7% inflation spike, though analysts project April's rate at 3-5%.
“The market lacks pesos,” noted economist Fausto Spotorno, citing currency scarcity as a buffer against imported inflation. ETF inflows showed cautious optimism, with the Global X MSCI Argentina fund gaining 5.3% post-controls easing before stabilizing.
Bond markets rallied, with some sovereign notes rising 4 cents, while the central bank held rates at 75% to attract peso holdings. Critics argue the recovery remains fragile.
“Reserves are rising, but dependency on IMF tranches and grain exports leaves vulnerability,” said Libertad y Progreso's Agustín Etchebarne. Traders now eye whether the peso holds within its band without intervention, with futures pricing a year-end rate of 1,150.
Argentina's currency experiment hinges on sustaining fiscal discipline amid political pressure. While narrower FX gaps signal progress, the blue dollar's swings underscore a nation still balancing austerity with stability.
