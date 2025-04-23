403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Spreads Caution Over Misinformation on US, Russia Talks
(MENAFN) Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov has issued a caution about the spread of misinformation and stressed the importance of referring to "primary sources" when examining recent updates concerning discussions between Moscow and Washington about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
During a conversation with a news agency on Tuesday, Peskov was asked to respond to a recent article published by the media.
The report alleged that Russia is willing to halt the conflict and maintain the current positions on the battlefield.
In response, Peskov emphasized, “A lot of fakes are being published now, including by respected publications, so you should only listen to the primary sources.”
An article from the media, which was published on the same day, stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had suggested pausing hostilities along the existing lines of control during a recent meeting in St. Petersburg with US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
Also on Tuesday, Yury Ushakov, a senior advisor on international affairs to the Russian president, confirmed that Moscow is preparing for another visit from Witkoff later this week.
This upcoming trip would mark the envoy's fourth journey to Russia since Washington intensified its diplomatic efforts concerning the Ukraine issue.
During a conversation with a news agency on Tuesday, Peskov was asked to respond to a recent article published by the media.
The report alleged that Russia is willing to halt the conflict and maintain the current positions on the battlefield.
In response, Peskov emphasized, “A lot of fakes are being published now, including by respected publications, so you should only listen to the primary sources.”
An article from the media, which was published on the same day, stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had suggested pausing hostilities along the existing lines of control during a recent meeting in St. Petersburg with US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
Also on Tuesday, Yury Ushakov, a senior advisor on international affairs to the Russian president, confirmed that Moscow is preparing for another visit from Witkoff later this week.
This upcoming trip would mark the envoy's fourth journey to Russia since Washington intensified its diplomatic efforts concerning the Ukraine issue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment