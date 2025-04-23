Former Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Chief Sent To Judicial Custody In Actress Harassment Case

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, April 23 (IANS) A city court on Wednesday sent senior IPS officer and former Andhra Pradesh intelligence chief P. Sitarama Anjaneyulu to judicial custody till May 7 in the case related to alleged wrongful detention and harassment of a Mumbai-based actress.

The CID, which arrested the suspended IPS officer in Hyderabad on Tuesday and brought him here, produced him before the third Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate.

The court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. He was later shifted to the Vijayawada district prison.

Earlier, a medical examination of Anjaneyulu was conducted at Vijayawada Government Hospital before he was taken to the court.

Anjaneyulu, who served as the Director General of Police, Intelligence during Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure as the chief minister is the second accused in the case.

He is facing allegations of misuse of his official position to orchestrate the illegal arrest of Kadambari Jethwani and her parents, allegedly at the direction of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Kukkala Vidyasagar.

Anjaneyulu is one of three senior IPS officers suspended for their alleged involvement in the wrongful detention and harassment of Jethwani.

On September 15, 2024, the state government suspended Anjaneyulu Kanthi Rana Tata, the then Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada and Vishal Gunni, then Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada.

They allegedly acted under political pressure and arrested the actress and her parents, bypassing laid-down procedures and protocol.

This followed a complaint by Jethwani against Vidyasagar and the police officers.

The actress was arrested on a forgery and extortion complaint filed by Vidyasagar in February 2024 when the YSR Congress Party was in power.

The case was registered at Ibrahimpatnam police station under NTR district for allegedly forging property documents, extorting money from Vidyasagar, and cheating him.

The actress and her parents were arrested in Mumbai by a team of Andhra Police officers. The police team was led by the then Vijayawada Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vishal Guni.

After the TDP-led coalition came to power, the actress submitted a formal complaint to NTR Police Commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu, alleging that senior police officials conspired with Vidyasagar to target her and her family.

Jethwani lodged a complaint that a false case was registered against her by using forged documents and that she was mentally and physically harassed. Vidyasagar, who is also said to be a film producer, was named as accused number one in the case, registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the complaint, the actor and her elderly parents were picked up from Mumbai and brought to Vijayawada without prior notice or due process. The family was allegedly subjected to humiliation and had to spend over 40 days in judicial custody.