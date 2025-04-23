403
Result Of The Auction Of 0.50 Per Cent DGB 2027 And 2.25 Per Cent DGB 2035
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 23567 DGB 0.50% 15/11/2027
|2,850
|450
|97.23
|100 %
|1.61 % p.a.
|99 24961 DGB 2.25% 15/11/2035
|3,425
|1,940
|98.47
|40.9 %
|2.42 % p.a.
|Total
|6,275
|2,390
Settlement: 25 April 2025
