Commercial Bank Awarded 'Best In-Class Straight Through Processing Rates' By JP Morgan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking solutions in Qatar, was recognised with 'Best in-class Straight Through Processing (STP) Rates' by JP Morgan for Payments and Commercial & Treasury Messages.

Commercial Bank's financial solutions have always been centered around customer convenience. With every service offered, the Bank has demonstrated the pivotal role it plays in advancing the financial scene in Qatar and elevating client experience. That said, Commercial Bank has geared its efforts towards automating transaction processing, enhancing operational efficiency, and increasing customer satisfaction – all of which have earned it the recognition of“Best in-class Straight Through Processing Rates”.

Fahad Badar, EGM, Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer at Commercial Bank said:“The term financial partner at Commercial Bank extends beyond the traditional monetary definition. We see our role as enablers, always striving to set new industry benchmarks and introduce services that will redefine banking for customers. As we add yet another award to our portfolio, our commitment to banking excellence and our ambitious vision for Qatar grow even stronger.”