Fortune And Accenture Set The Stage For 2025 Brainstorm AI Global Series Of Conferences

Brainstorm AI events will return to London, Singapore, and San Francisco in 2025

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune and Accenture announced today dates for the 2025 Brainstorm AI global conference series, which will return to three dynamic centers of AI activity and investment: London (May 6-7), Singapore (July 22-23), and San Francisco (December 8-9).

This is Fortune's second year for the global series of AI conferences with a new theme: "The Age of Intelligence." The events convene top technologists, entrepreneurs, Fortune Global 500 executives, investors, policymakers, and other leading minds shaping the future of AI. Each event will serve as a strategic hub for global AI innovation and dialogue, with a distinct regional focus.

Fortune journalists and editors will be present and on stage throughout each Brainstorm AI event, inquiring into the most pressing questions about this transformational technology, offering insights tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities facing companies, investors, and customers in each region during this pivotal year.

Fortune Brainstorm AI London returns to Rosewood in London, May 6 - 7. This year's event will explore AI that can reason, plan, and act-all while managing a complete overhaul of computing as we know it. Participants will dive into how businesses are shifting from planning for AI to actively implementing it while navigating the evolving policy and regulatory landscape.

Day One will kick off with Lord Tim Clement-Jones CBE and Lord Holmes of Richmond MBE discussing the future of AI and regulation in the UK and Europe. Attendees will hear from top investors from Accel, GV, IVP, and Headline, who will discuss their big bets on AI. We'll close the day with a spectacular session on the impact of AI on children, featuring Joanna Shields, former Minister for Internet Safety and Security under David Cameron and Theresa May.

Day Two begins with with Jason Warner, the CEO of the ascendant AI startup poolside, and a demonstration from Proto Hologram. Later in the day, Renee James, founder and CEO of Ampere Computing, joins the program fresh off her company's sale to SoftBank. We'll close out the day with Amazon Robotics Chief Technologist Tye Brady, who will share how the tech giant is using AI in its warehouses. For the full agenda, please visit here .

Fortune Brainstorm AI Singapore will be held July 22 - 23, exploring the next frontier of intelligence-and how Asia is rewriting the playbook. From the rise of AI agents and the open vs. closed LLM debate to breakthroughs like DeepSeek that are reshaping the global AI race, we'll unpack the trends and technologies driving the future of artificial intelligence.

As AI development collides with geopolitics, trade tensions, the rising cost of infrastructure, and the debate around the advent of AGI, this two-day event will convene top leaders and builders shaping the region's tech future. In a pivotal year for innovation, Brainstorm AI Singapore offers a timely look at where intelligence is headed-and who's leading the charge. For more information, please visit here .

Fortune Brainstorm AI San Francisco

The third event in the 2025 Brainstorm AI series will return to San Francisco and convene top industry leaders to continue discussions on how businesses are shifting from planning for AI to executing it, with an eye on the evolving policy and regulatory landscape. We'll examine the latest advancements in AI reasoning and share how organizations are moving beyond experimentation to full-scale deployment. Additionally, we'll address AI's immense resource demands and explore how industries can ensure its growth remains sustainable and responsible.

Brainstorm editorial director Andrew Nusca and co-chairs Jason Del Rey , Allie Garfinkle, and Jeremy Kahn will lead the Brainstorm AI franchise series.

"A new generation of tech disruptors is rising. Policy is shifting by the minute. Every organization needs an AI strategy-period," says Andrew Nusca, editorial director of Fortune Brainstorm. "Fortune's Brainstorm AI series could not feel more urgent, relevant, and inspiring."

Lan Guan, chief AI officer of Accenture , said, "As AI increasingly acts autonomously on behalf of people, we believe it will be people's trust in AI that will define how far it can go. Whether AI systems perform as expected, are traceable, act justly and are reliable in its intent – these are essential to shape a foundation of trust. One of the major themes throughout the Fortune Brainstorm AI events will be how organizations can bridge the gaps to scale and thrive with AI across the enterprise."

Previous Fortune Brainstorm AI conferences have been moments that draw together disparate members of the AI community, including company founders, tech CEOS and CTOs, venture capital firms, professors, and key policymakers from leading companies and institutions such as Apple, DeepMind, Google and Bard, IBM, iKhan Academy, Intuit, Khosla Ventures, LucasFilm, Microsoft, Pfizer, Walmart, White House Office of Science & Technology Policy, Salesforce, Stanford University, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, Wells Fargo, Workday, among many others.

About Fortune:

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500 , Most Powerful Women , and World's Most Admired Companies . Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum , Brainstorm Tech , and Fortune Most Powerful Women . For more information, visit fortune .

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth, and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 801,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture

Media Contacts:

Patrick Reilly

Fortune

[email protected]

Chelsea Hudson

Fortune

[email protected]

SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED