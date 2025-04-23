Asia's Regional Differences In Game Promotion: Region-Specific Strategies For Game Publishers Unpacked

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This brief delves into the diverse promotional channels used by game publishers across Asian regions, emphasizing regional strategies for game discovery. In Southeast Asia, social media is pivotal for game awareness, while developed markets like South Korea, Singapore, and Japan see diminished effectiveness. Mainland China gamers exhibit unique discovery habits.

The report highlights the considerable variations in how gamers from different markets across Asia discover new PC and mobile games, underscoring the critical need for tailored, region-specific marketing strategies.

In Southeast Asia, social media stands out as the primary way gamers find new titles. However, in more developed markets such as South Korea, Singapore, and Japan, its effectiveness as a discovery tool is notably lower. Meanwhile, gamers in mainland China have distinct habits when it comes to discovering new games.

