Europe Swimming Pools And Spas Accessories Market Analysis And Forecast 2025-2034 | Movable Pools: A $3.2 Billion Market By 2034, Offering Flexibility & Luxury

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Swimming Pools and Spas Accessories Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's Swimming Pools & Spas Accessories Market reached USD 7.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2025 and 2034.

This growth is fueled by rising disposable incomes, a heightened focus on personal wellness, and a growing demand for luxury home additions. As economic growth strengthens purchasing power across European countries, more consumers are investing in outdoor living enhancements that elevate both comfort and aesthetics. Swimming pools and spas have evolved from being luxury assets to essential components of modern living spaces, with homeowners and commercial properties seeking high-end accessories that enhance usability and safety.



The market is also benefitting from the increasing influence of wellness trends, as consumers prioritize relaxation and hydrotherapy benefits in their daily routines. The surge in residential construction, coupled with the rising number of commercial establishments incorporating aquatic amenities, is further driving market expansion. Consumers are actively seeking technologically advanced and energy-efficient pool accessories that simplify maintenance while delivering premium experiences. Smart automation, eco-friendly filtration systems, and advanced water treatment solutions are gaining traction as sustainability becomes a key focus in the industry. Additionally, the widespread adoption of digital platforms has made the premium pool and spa accessories more accessible to a broad audience, accelerating sales growth across Europe.

The market is segmented by type, with the pool accessories segment holding a 57.2% share in 2024. This segment continues to see robust demand due to the growing number of swimming pools in both residential and commercial spaces. Homeowners and businesses are increasingly investing in high-quality accessories that enhance safety, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. Advanced filtration systems, water depth indicators, and retractable covers are among the most sought-after products, as they contribute to a seamless swimming experience. The expansion of real estate projects featuring recreational water facilities has further bolstered demand for premium pool accessories, positioning this segment as a key driver of industry growth.

Movable swimming pools are gaining strong momentum and are projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2034. These pools offer unmatched flexibility in design and installation, making them an attractive choice for both residential and commercial property owners. Innovations such as automated temperature control, high-quality retractable covers, and self-cleaning systems have amplified their appeal, enabling users to customize their aquatic spaces with ease. The ability to adjust or relocate pool setups based on space requirements has made movable pools a go-to solution for consumers seeking adaptable luxury amenities.

The UK swimming pools & spas accessories market accounted for 24% of the regional share in 2024. Changing consumer preferences have played a significant role in shaping market trends, with a growing inclination toward creating in-house therapeutic experiences. Homeowners are actively investing in outdoor renovations, transforming patios and gardens into sophisticated relaxation hubs.

The increasing popularity of portable hot tubs and spa accessories underscores the rising demand for convenient, at-home wellness solutions. As consumers continue to prioritize leisure and self-care, the market is poised for sustained expansion, driven by innovations that cater to evolving lifestyle preferences.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

