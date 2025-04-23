Mobile Pet Care Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034: Mobile Pet Care Market Set To Double By 2034 With $1.4 Billion Valuation

The rising number of pet owners, increasing expenditure on pet wellness, and growing demand for customized healthcare services are key factors fueling industry growth. As consumers seek more convenient and flexible solutions, mobile pet care services are becoming a preferred choice, eliminating the need for travel and offering tailored services at home.

Additionally, pet owners are showing a greater preference for eco-friendly and sustainable products to ensure the safety and well-being of their animals, contributing to market expansion.

The market is segmented by service type, including grooming, veterinary, and other pet care solutions. The grooming segment, which encompasses bathing, brushing, nail trimming, and additional hygiene services, recorded USD 368.9 million in 2024. These services cater to various pet needs, including de-matting, de-shedding, and customized treatments. The convenience of at-home grooming, combined with rising awareness of pet health and hygiene, is boosting service adoption. Digital advancements have simplified scheduling, allowing owners to book mobile grooming appointments with ease. As pet hygiene continues to gain importance, the demand for specialized grooming solutions remains strong.

Based on service delivery models, the industry is divided into on-demand and subscription-based services. The on-demand segment accounted for 76.4% share in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% throughout the forecast period.

Pet owners increasingly favor flexible services that eliminate the hassle of transportation, making mobile pet care an attractive alternative. These services go beyond grooming, extending to veterinary consultations and specialized therapies, offering comprehensive health solutions. The ability to evaluate, diagnose, and treat pets in a familiar environment has significantly contributed to the rising adoption of mobile veterinary services.

US mobile pet care market is projected to reach USD 576.4 million by 2034, leading the North American industry. The increasing preference for mobile grooming and the introduction of technologically advanced veterinary services by key players are fueling growth. Rising pet care expenditures, greater awareness of pet well-being, and supportive regulatory initiatives are expected to drive further expansion, strengthening the industry's footprint in the coming years.

