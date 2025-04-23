Mobile Pet Care Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034: Mobile Pet Care Market Set To Double By 2034 With $1.4 Billion Valuation
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$722.7 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1400 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing pet ownership
3.2.1.2 Rising awareness about pet health and hygiene
3.2.1.3 Technological advancements in mobile services
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High operational costs
3.2.2.2 Limited market penetration in rural areas
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Future market trends
3.6 Porter's analysis
3.7 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company matrix analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Services, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Grooming
5.2.1 Bathing
5.2.2 Brushing
5.2.3 Nail clipping
5.2.4 Other grooming services
5.3 Veterinary
5.3.1 Vaccination
5.3.2 Diagnostic tests and imaging
5.3.3 Physical health monitoring
5.3.4 Other veterinary services
5.4 Other services
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Service Delivery, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 On demand
6.3 Subscription
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Animal, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Dogs
7.3 Cats
7.4 Other animals
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Individual
8.3 Commercial
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 4 Paws Mobile Spa Aussie Mobile Vet Blue Wheelers Dapper Dog Mobile Pet Grooming Dial a Dog Wash Good Dog Mobile Grooming Home Veterinary Services HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service La Boit Specialty Vehicles Mobi Dog Grooma Mobile Veterinary Services My Pet Mobile Vet Woofie's Pet Ventures
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment