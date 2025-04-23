Gunmen Unleash Horror In Pahalgam, Leaving 28 Tourists Dead

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A militant assault in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of 28 tourists and injuries to over 20 others on Tuesday afternoon, marking the deadliest civilian attack in the region since 2019.

The attack occurred around 2:50 PM when four to six assailants, dressed in military-style uniforms, emerged from the surrounding deodar forests and opened fire on tourists enjoying the popular meadow, often referred to as“Mini Switzerland” for its scenic beauty. Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers initially posed as security personnel, asking for identification and religious affiliations before selectively targeting non-Muslim men. Survivors recounted being asked to recite Islamic declarations and undergoing physical checks; those who failed were shot at close range.

The Resistance Front , an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the massacre. In a statement, the group cited opposition to the settlement of over 85,000 non-locals in the Kashmir Valley, alleging it as a demographic alteration. This incident underscores the ongoing tensions following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in 2019, which allowed greater settlement of outsiders in the region.

Among the deceased were 24 tourists from various Indian states, including Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. Two locals from Jammu and Kashmir and two foreign nationals from Nepal and the United Arab Emirates were also killed. The injured, numbering over 20, were airlifted to military hospitals in Srinagar for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cutting short his visit to Saudi Arabia, condemned the attack as a“dastardly and inhuman act” and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. Union Home Minister Amit Shah traveled to Srinagar to assess the situation and coordinate the security response. Security forces launched a massive manhunt, deploying helicopters and imposing a temporary lockdown in parts of Pahalgam to apprehend the attackers.

The international community reacted swiftly. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for India, while U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and leaders from Germany, Israel, and the European Union condemned the attack and offered condolences to the victims' families.

The assault occurred during a period of increased tourism in Kashmir, with projections estimating around two crore visitors to the Union Territory this year. Pahalgam, a gateway to the Amarnath Yatra, had seen a surge in tourist footfall, signaling a return to normalcy after decades of insurgency. This attack threatens to derail these developments, casting a shadow over the region's stability and economic recovery.

Opposition leaders criticized the government's narrative of restored normalcy in Kashmir. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi labeled the attack a“crime against humanity,” while Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi described it as“horrific,” emphasizing the need for a reassessment of the region's security situation.

Eyewitness accounts painted a grim picture of the attack's aftermath. Videos from the scene showed bloodied individuals lying on the ground, with others pleading for help. One woman was seen screaming for assistance for her husband, while others were seen lying motionless in the meadow. Survivors described the attackers' methodical approach, with one assailant allegedly telling a woman that she was being spared so she could“narrate the horrors” to Prime Minister Modi.

The attack's timing, coinciding with U.S. Vice President JD Vance's visit to India, raised concerns about its potential geopolitical implications. While no direct link has been established, the incident echoes prior high-profile attacks timed with foreign dignitary visits, suggesting a possible strategy to garner international attention.

