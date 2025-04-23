HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

Oerlikon Metco signs long-term rental agreement on the Reichhold campus

23.04.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media information



Media information (PDF) Zurich/Aargau, 23 April 2025 – HIAG has successfully concluded a 20-year rental agreement with Oerlikon Metco, a global leader in surface technology, polymer processing and additive manufacturing, for production and office buildings on the Reichhold campus in Hausen/Lupfig. The rental agreement stems from an existing development agreement for the long-term settlement of Oerlikon Metco at this site. This makes Oerlikon Metco one of HIAG's five largest tenants. Oerlikon Metco is merging its existing Wohlen, Dottikon and Winterthur sites on the Reichhold campus at the Birrfeld motorway junction, thereby strengthening Switzerland's position as an assembly and production location for its coating and systems business with this investment. After receiving the legally effective building permit at the end of February 2025, HIAG started construction of the modern production centre and office building in mid-April 2025. The rentable floor space of the two new buildings is around 15,000 m2. Occupation is planned for the end of 2026. "Oerlikon Metco is relocating important production sites and bringing around 230 highly qualified jobs to the Reichhold campus, which underlines the site's potential," says Marco Feusi, CEO of HIAG. "The successful letting confirms HIAG's strategy of attracting forward-looking industrial and technology companies as tenants and thus creating further added value for our investors." Contact Marco Feusi

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

E-Mail Stefan Hilber

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 61 606 55 00

E-Mail HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

E-Mail

Company calendar 18 August 2025 Publication of 2025 Half-Year Report 3 March 2026 Publication of 2025 Annual Report & 2025 Sustainability Report 23 April 2026 General Meeting

About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with an investment property portfolio worth a total of CHF 2.0 billion. The property portfolio comprises 41 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as attractive residential properties in the growth regions of German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The outstanding development pipeline allows for continuous and sustainable growth over the coming years. HIAG generates stable rental income with its in-house property management, and creates holistic living spaces of the future for people and companies with potential for value appreciation in the long term through active portfolio management and project development on its sites.

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Aeschenplatz 7 4052 Basel Switzerland Phone: +41 61 606 55 00 Internet: ISIN: CH0239518779 Valor: A113S6 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2121830

End of News EQS News Service