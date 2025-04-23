Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oerlikon Metco Signs Long-Term Rental Agreement On The Reichhold Campus


Zurich/Aargau, 23 April 2025 – HIAG has successfully concluded a 20-year rental agreement with Oerlikon Metco, a global leader in surface technology, polymer processing and additive manufacturing, for production and office buildings on the Reichhold campus in Hausen/Lupfig. The rental agreement stems from an existing development agreement for the long-term settlement of Oerlikon Metco at this site. This makes Oerlikon Metco one of HIAG's five largest tenants.

Oerlikon Metco is merging its existing Wohlen, Dottikon and Winterthur sites on the Reichhold campus at the Birrfeld motorway junction, thereby strengthening Switzerland's position as an assembly and production location for its coating and systems business with this investment.

After receiving the legally effective building permit at the end of February 2025, HIAG started construction of the modern production centre and office building in mid-April 2025. The rentable floor space of the two new buildings is around 15,000 m2. Occupation is planned for the end of 2026.

"Oerlikon Metco is relocating important production sites and bringing around 230 highly qualified jobs to the Reichhold campus, which underlines the site's potential," says Marco Feusi, CEO of HIAG. "The successful letting confirms HIAG's strategy of attracting forward-looking industrial and technology companies as tenants and thus creating further added value for our investors."

About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, with an investment property portfolio worth a total of CHF 2.0 billion. The property portfolio comprises 41 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as attractive residential properties in the growth regions of German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The outstanding development pipeline allows for continuous and sustainable growth over the coming years. HIAG generates stable rental income with its in-house property management, and creates holistic living spaces of the future for people and companies with potential for value appreciation in the long term through active portfolio management and project development on its sites.


