Mensch Und Maschine Software SE Presenting Q1 Report 2025
EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
- As expected: EBIT margin jump from 16.7% to 24.4%
- Ambitious targets for 2025/26E confirmed
Wessling, April 23, 2025 – Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM/BIM specialist company, started the year 2025 with the second best quarter in the company's history. After the rather bumpy ramp-up in Q4/2024, the new Autodesk model has now led to the expected EBIT margin jump from 16.7% to 24.4%. On the basis of this strong start, M+M confirms the ambitious targets for 2025/26.
Sales amounted to EUR 66.02 mln (PY: 100.87 / -35%), with EUR 32.63 mln (PY: 30.66 / +6.4%) from M+M Software and EUR 33.39 mln (PY: 70.21 / -52%) from Digitization, where after the switch from resale to commission, the majority of the non-value-adding Autodesk purchasing volume has been eliminated. Gross profit came in at EUR 49.44 mln (PY: 50.18 / -1.5%), with EUR 28.98 mln (PY: 27.70 / +4.6%) from M+M Software and EUR 20.47 mln (PY: 22.48 / -9.0%) from Digitization.
EBIT at EUR 16.11 mln (PY: 16.86 / -4.5%) achieved the second best quarter value in the company's history, with EUR 11.32 mln (PY: 9.90 / +14.4%) from M+M Software and EUR 4.79 mln (PY: 6.96 / -31%) from Digitization segment. EBIT margin jumped to 24.4% (PY: 16.7%). Net profit amounting to EUR 10.39 mln (PY: 11.09 / -6.3%), or 62 Cents (PY: 66) per share also reached the second best quarterly earnings ever.
Operating cash flow, which had been on a record trip in recent years, partly due to pull-forward effects from the Autodesk business, came in lower at EUR 16.11 mln (PY: EUR 25.52 mln), or 96 cents per share (PY: 151), as we had expected, remaining well above net profit.
M+M Chairman Adi Drotleff and CFO Markus Pech remain optimistic:“On the basis of the strong start, we confirm the targets for 2025, namely +5-7% increase in gross profit and +9-19% in EPS and EBIT, and we plan for 205-215 Cents in dividends. For 2026 we expect a stronger growth of +8-12% in gross profit, +13-25% in EPS as well as in EBIT and are planning +25-40 Cents more in dividends.”
Cover story of the Q1 report 2025:
“Infrastructure - an important growth driver for M+M for a very long time”
23.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
