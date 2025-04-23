EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Viromed Medical AG welcomes Dr. Thomas Gutschlag as new Investor

Viromed Medical AG welcomes Dr. Thomas Gutschlag as new Investor Pinneberg, April 23, 2025 - Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed", ticker: VMED ; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), a medical technology company and pioneer of cold plasma technology for applications in wound healing, intensive care medicine and air disinfection, has gained Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, as a new investor. In a first step, Dr. Gutschlag has acquired 100,000 shares in Viromed AG. The shares were provided by Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, from his own holdings. "Viromed's products with the underlying cold plasma technology have the potential to revolutionize medical applications. I am very excited to be able to support the future of this interesting company as an investor," says Thomas Gutschlag. "We are delighted to welcome Thomas Gutschlag as a new investor with capital market experience and would like to thank him for his confidence in Viromed's products and our team," says Uwe Perbandt. About cold plasma technology

Cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) is an innovative physical treatment method that is completely painless. The reactive species in cold plasma activate the release of cytokine proteins, which regulate cell growth and differentiation. To improve blood circulation in skin areas and wounds, cold plasma stimulates angiogenesis, i.e. the formation of blood vessels from existing blood vessels. CAP also inactivates viruses, bacteria (including multi-resistant pathogens) and spores in an uncomplicated and painless way. The use of cold plasma therefore has the potential to contribute to aesthetic skin care and skin rejuvenation, reduce infections, accelerate healing processes and reduce the use of antibiotics. About Viromed Medical AG

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of the innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications through its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. In doing so, Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region. Viromed Medical AG aims to further advance the use of CAP in medicine in the coming years and to realize corresponding growth potential.

