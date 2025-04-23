Viromed Medical AG Welcomes Dr. Thomas Gutschlag As New Investor
Pinneberg, April 23, 2025 - Viromed Medical AG ("Viromed", ticker: VMED ; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65), a medical technology company and pioneer of cold plasma technology for applications in wound healing, intensive care medicine and air disinfection, has gained Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, as a new investor. In a first step, Dr. Gutschlag has acquired 100,000 shares in Viromed AG. The shares were provided by Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, from his own holdings.
"Viromed's products with the underlying cold plasma technology have the potential to revolutionize medical applications. I am very excited to be able to support the future of this interesting company as an investor," says Thomas Gutschlag.
"We are delighted to welcome Thomas Gutschlag as a new investor with capital market experience and would like to thank him for his confidence in Viromed's products and our team," says Uwe Perbandt.
