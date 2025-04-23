Ahlibank Strategic Partner Of Trade And Treasury Transformation Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber and Ahlibank have signed a strategic sponsorship agreement for the“Qatar Trade and Treasury Transformation Summit 2025,” organised by Qatar Chamber and in collaboration with the International Chamber of Commerce – Qatar.

The summit will be held under the patronage of H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, on May 7 at the InterContinental Doha Hotel.

The summit aims to promote innovation and digital transformation in the fields of trade finance and treasury, while also highlighting modern payment practices.

It will bring together leading experts and speakers from across the GCC and beyond to discuss the latest trends in the banking and trade sectors.

Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansouri, Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber, stated that the strategic sponsorship reflects the shared commitment of both parties to advancing the financial sector and embracing the latest smart digital solutions, given their impact across various economic fields.

Hassan Ahmed AlEfrangi, Chief Executive Officer of Ahlibank, expressed his pride in the bank's participation in this prominent event and international forum, held for the first time in the State of Qatar. He stated that the forum represents a key milestone in the financial landscape and reflects the country's efforts in accelerating digital transformation.

He noted that such events fall within Ahlibank's areas of interest and support its continuous efforts to promote digital culture and entrepreneurship through innovation in delivering comprehensive and integrated digital

services.

These efforts aim to enhance operational efficiency and deliver an exceptional customer experience, in line with the bank's vision of achieving excellence in customer service through a wide range of banking solutions for individuals and businesses, in addition to investment, treasury, and brokerage services, offered through its network of branches and ATMs across the country.