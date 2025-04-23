Afghanistan, SL Meet In Tri-Nation Series Match
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan-A are all set to meet Sri Lanka-A in their fourth match in Tri-nation One-Day International (ODI) series today (Wednesday).
The match would commence ) at the Sheikh Sayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 10:30am local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.
Sri Lanka-A and Ireland-A outplayed Afghanistan-A in the first and third matches of the series respectively.
However, the national squad had defeated Ireland-A by eight wickets in their second match.
