Afghanistan, SL Meet In Tri-Nation Series Match

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan-A are all set to meet Sri Lanka-A in their fourth match in Tri-nation One-Day International (ODI) series today (Wednesday).

The match would commence ) at the Sheikh Sayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 10:30am local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.

Sri Lanka-A and Ireland-A outplayed Afghanistan-A in the first and third matches of the series respectively.

However, the national squad had defeated Ireland-A by eight wickets in their second match.

