Another party takes legal action against South African parliament due to budget
(MENAFN) The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has filed a legal challenge in the Western Cape High Court to contest the adoption of the 2025 Fiscal Framework and Revenue Proposals by the National Assembly, calling the process unlawful and unconstitutional. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also taken similar action, seeking an interdict to stop the South African Revenue Service (SARS) from implementing a VAT increase planned for March 1, arguing it will unfairly raise living costs for South Africans.
The fiscal framework, passed last Thursday with 194 votes in favor from the African National Congress (ANC), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance, and ActionSA, was opposed by the DA, EFF, and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), who cast 182 votes against it.
The EFF’s legal challenge accuses the ANC of not following the correct procedures during the adoption of the fiscal documents, undermining the democratic integrity of Parliament. EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo stressed that the party’s action aims to prevent bypassing of processes that determine the use of public resources and to uphold constitutional order.
The EFF argues that the adoption of the 2025 Fiscal Framework was unconstitutional because the Standing Committee on Finance failed to adopt its report in line with the law. According to Tambo, the committee did not provide the required recommendations, as stipulated in section 8(5) of the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Act. Additionally, no formal vote or discussion occurred before the report was submitted to the National Assembly. The framework statement was inserted after the report’s adoption, making the process illegal.
Tambo also criticized Parliament’s approach, accusing it of serving as a rubber stamp for the executive, allowing the ruling party to pass budgets without adequate scrutiny or legal compliance. The EFF is seeking to have the 2025 Fiscal Framework declared invalid, warning that its validity is critical for related financial legislation, such as the Division of Revenue Bill and the Appropriations Bill.
