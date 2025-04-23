144 Combat Engagements Recorded On Frontline Over Past Day, With Pokrovsk Sector Most Intense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 22, 144 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the frontline yesterday.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 23.

The Russians launched 125 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 242 guided bombs.

In addition, the enemy made 6,019 attacks, including 150 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used about 2,800 kamikaze drones.

The Russian army carried out air strikes in the areas of Boyar-Lezhachi, Petrushivka, Ugroids, Miropilia, Prokhody in Sumy region; Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novomykolayivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zoria, Vodiane, Hrodivka, Krasny Yar, Oleksiyivka, Novopavlivka, Bahatyr, Novopil, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Yalta in Donetsk region; Biliakivka, Dnipropetrovska oblast; Zaporizhzhia, Huliaypole, Novodarivka, Lobkove, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia oblast; Ivanivka, Kherson oblast.

Aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 19 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, four artillery pieces, an air defense facility and a Russian command post.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense lines near Vovchansk four times.

Three Russian attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector. Ukrainian troops repelled the assault in the areas of Zahryzove and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times, trying to break into the defense in the areas of Kolodiazy, Nadiia, Novomykhailivka and in the directions of Olhivka, Hlushchenkove and Novosergiyivka.

In the Siversk sector, Russian troops made three attempts to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the militants attacked six times in the areas of Stupochky, Bila Hora and towards Mayske.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Dachne, Druzhba, Toretsk and in the direction of Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 53 Russian assault attacks in the areas of Berezivka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka, Novoukrainka, Shevchenko, Vodyane Druhe, Malynivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of Novopavlivka, Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Novomykolaivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Russian army launched 17 attacks near Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Novosilka, and in the direction of Oleksiyivka and Odradne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Pyatikhatky five times.

The enemy did not conduct any active offensives at the Huliaypillia and Dnipro River directions.

Ukrainian forces down 38 Russianon Tuesday

No signs of Russian offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia directions were detected.

Ukrainian defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Yesterday, the enemy carried out 15 air strikes, downing 36 guided aerial bombs, and fired 344 times, seven of which were from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders stopped 22 assault actions of the invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to April 23, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 944,270 people, including another 1,210 people in the previous day.