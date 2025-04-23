Noted Actor-Singer Of Assam Phwilao Basumatary Passes Away At 54

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 23 (IANS) Assam's entertainment world is in mourning following the death of popular actor and singer Phwilao Basumatary, who passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday at a private hospital in Guwahati at the age of 54.

Phwilao Basumatary was best known for his beloved role as a police constable in the hit television series Beharbari Outpost, a performance that won the hearts of audiences across the state.

Basumatary had become a household name in Assamese and Bodo entertainment circles alike. His natural comic timing and warm on-screen presence earned him widespread admiration, making him one of the most cherished figures in regional television.

In a career spanning years, he managed to carve a unique niche for himself, not just as an actor, but also as a singer who carried the essence of local culture with pride.

The news of his untimely demise has sent shockwaves through Assam's cultural landscape. Tributes have been pouring in from every corner -- from industry colleagues and co-stars to cultural organisations and devoted fans. Many have taken to social media to express their grief, recalling fond memories of Basumatary's performances that brought laughter and light into their homes.

“Phwilao was more than just a performer -- he was a symbol of joy, talent, and cultural pride,” a Bodo cultural organisation fan wrote on X.

Others have echoed similar sentiments, praising him not only for his acting chops but also for his deep connection to the people and traditions of Assam and the Bodo community.

Beyond his accomplishments in front of the camera, Basumatary was widely celebrated as a key figure in representing Bodo culture within mainstream media.

His work significantly contributed to the growing recognition and appreciation of regional talent and identity in wider entertainment circles.

As Assam bids farewell to one of its brightest stars, the legacy of Phwilao Basumatary will continue to live on -- through his performances, his music, and the cultural bridge he built between communities.