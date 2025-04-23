Amir Cup Basketball: Al Rayyan Face Al Shamal, Al Khor Meet Al Wakrah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2024-2025 Amir Cup Basketball Championship is set to proceed with two additional matches in Group B today, April 23, at the Indoor Hall of Al Gharafa Club.

The first game will feature a compelling showdown between Al Rayyan and Al Shamal at 5pm, followed by another thrilling match between Al Khor and Al Wakrah at 7pm.

These games are crucial for all participating teams as they aim to earn essential points for qualification.

The tournament draw took place at the Qatar Basketball Association's headquarters, attended by club representatives, various association members, and media personnel.

The draw resulted in the teams being categorized into two groups according to the technical standings from the previous season.

Group A consists of Al Arabi, Al Sadd, Al Ahli, Al Gharafa, and Qatar SC, while Group B includes Al Rayyan, Al Khor, Al Wakrah, and Al Shamal.

The tournament concludes on May 22.