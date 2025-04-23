Qatar Philatelic And Numismatic Center Wins Medals At EPAEX Exhibition In UAE

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, won several medals at the EPAEX 2025 Stamp Exhibition held in Dubai, the UAE.

The center was awarded a silver medal for its participation with five frames showcasing Moroccan airmail stamps. It also received a gold medal for presenting a single frame featuring Qatar's second series of regular stamps.

Additionally, the center earned a gold medal for a frame dedicated to the 60th anniversary of postal services in Dubai.

Further honours included a silver and a bronze medal for two frames highlighting errors in Omani stamps, as well as a silver medal for two frames presenting proofs of Algerian stamps.

The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center is dedicated to promoting and nurturing the hobby of stamp and coin collecting, striving to elevate the hobby through scientific and artistic means.

The center also aims to provide its members with the ideal conditions for practicing this hobby, while fostering collaboration and camaraderie among stamp and coin collectors in the region.