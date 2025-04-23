QNB Hosts Art Event For Children On Earth Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with its commitment to environmental sustainability, QNB hosted a special event for children, bringing together creativity and innovation on the occasion of the Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22 with the aim to raise community awareness of environment issues.

The event included a variety of art workshops to promote values of environmental protection among young people by nurturing their artistic and handcraft skills in an atmosphere brimming with creativity and inspiration.

Participants, aged 7 to 10, designed 3D Earth cards with tips on things children can do to help save the planet. In a fun and creative atmosphere, the children painted a canvas using their hands after dipping them in blue and green paints, symbolising the importance of planting trees and protecting the world's seas and oceans from pollution, as well as conveying a message of unified efforts to protect the planet. In the gardening workshop, the children enjoyed planting plants themselves and painting eco-friendly pots in their own style before taking their creations home.



On this occasion, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communications, said:“We are very pleased to organise this initiative to teach children to better appreciate nature and enable them to explore their creative abilities through art as a tool for self-expression and environmental awareness. The artworks they created convey their vision of the planet around them.

"This initiative reflects our role as a leading financial institution that strives to reduce carbon emissions and encourage customers' green choices, in support of global efforts to protect the environment and build a more sustainable world.” QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.