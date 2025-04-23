Al Khulaifi Meets Senior US Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Monday in Washington with Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs H E Michael Kozak.

During the meeting, they discussed the strategic cooperation and relations between Qatar and the United States and ways to develop them in various fields. They also exchanged views on key issues of common interest in Latin America.