Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra To Celebrate Women In Arts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra in partnership with Markhiya Gallery and the Fire Station will present 'Philharmonic at the Library: An Ode to Women's Creativity Around the World' on April 24, 2025.

The event, to be held at the Qatar National Library, serves as a significant homage to the impact of women in the arts, both internationally and in Qatar.

The concert will showcase distinguished artists renowned in their fields, who will discuss their inspirations as women in the arts, the obstacles they have encountered, and their empowering messages to women in society. Additionally, female musicians from the Qatar Philharmonic will perform chamber music composed by women from diverse centuries and regions.

Among the participants artists are Hind Al Obaidli, a contemporary artist and painter known for her captivating depictions of the human body submerged in water, where its shape is transformed by sunlight and the movement of waves. Through her art, she investigates the relationship between abstraction and realism, fragmenting the body to portray it as both incomplete and imperfect.

Hind's artistic journey commenced in her childhood, sparked by a deep interest in portraiture and painting. She quickly became enamored with the human form, a recurring theme in her work. Her early creations focused on expression, gesture, and the interplay of light and shadow, establishing the groundwork for the techniques she would later develop.

She studied architecture at Oxford Brookes University, obtaining both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. This architectural training has significantly influenced her artistic practice, introducing a level of precision and a nuanced interaction between the human figure and its surroundings. Her artwork frequently blurs the boundaries between tangible and abstract spaces.

Lina Alaali, a prominent artist from Qatar, explores the nation's cultural heritage through a contemporary perspective. Her artwork captures the experiences of women within Qatari society, skillfully blending traditional and modern elements through various mediums such as painting, mixed media, and collage. By emphasizing colour, motifs, and composition, Alaali's distinctive style weaves together complex narratives that pay tribute to her heritage while embracing modernity.

Alaali earned her Bachelor of Arts in Artistic Education from Qatar University and has exhibited her work widely throughout the Gulf region and beyond, with notable exhibitions in countries such as China, Kuwait, Jordan, and the UAE. Significant showcases of her art include Zhou (2016), Female Features (2017), and World Art Dubai (2022). In addition to her artistic endeavours, she is actively involved in cultural initiatives, managing exhibitions and workshops that foster artistic collaboration. Furthermore, Alaali is a board member of the Qatar Society of Fine Arts.

Charlene Kasdorf is a visual literacy educator, artist, illustrator, and builds creative confidence in children and adults. She has an MA degree in Museum and Gallery Practice from UCL Qatar. She recently launched a participatory drawing initiative that invites instinctive character-drawing.

Fatima Tarig Jawed, a Pakistani artist specialising in ceramic sculptures, also contribute to the event. Fatima holds a design degree from the National College of Arts in Pakistan and is known for her innovative use of discarded automobile parts, transforming them into metal-like ceramics.