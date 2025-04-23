Anushka Sharma On Pahalgam Attack: Will Never Be Forgotten

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sharma, who comes from an army background, has expressed her anger at the“heinous” attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir and said that it will“never be forgotten.”

Almost 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned in a terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The t attack in the Valley has been tagged as the deadlies since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Anushka took to Instagram, where she shared that she is“heartbroken” to hear about the attack on“innocent people.”

“Heartbroken to hear about the cold-blooded terror attack on innocent people in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Heartfelt prayers and condolences to their families, This is a heinous attack that will never be forgotten,” she wrote.

Several other Bollywood personalities penned their thoughts on the gruesome attack.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor said that she was at a loss of words, shocked and heartbroken for the innocent lives lost in the terrorist attack.

She added:“Cowardly, trigger happy, soullessly conditioned monsters on a mission to carry out barbaric acts of injustice in the misinformed guise of duty. I pray for justice but I fear this time nothing will be enough to quell this seething anger caused by such repeated acts of terror and evil, Praying for the souls we lost and their families.

“Your people are with you. We mourn with you. May gods strength see you through this unimaginable pain.”

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee said:“Shattered by the horrific attack on tourism in Pahalgam. Such cruelty against innocent lives is unacceptable. Peace must be protected. Not punished. My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones.”

Earlier, several Indian celebrities have spoken out strongly against the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Stars like Kareena Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Nani, NTR Jr. and Allu Arjun among many others have expressed their shock, anger, and grief over the tragic incident.