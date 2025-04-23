Consensus Estimates Ahead Of Q1 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand Group hereby publish consensus estimates prior to the announcement of the Q1 results.

Consensus estimates are also available via: almbrand.dk

Conference Call

Alm. Brand Group will report its Q1 2025 results on May 1 at 07:30 CET and host a conference call with management at 11:00 CET on the day of release.

Dial in for analysts and investors (pincode: 743033):

Denmark: +45 89 87 50 45

UK: +44 20 3936 2999

USA: +1 646 664 1960

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Mads Thinggaard - Head of IR, Rating & ESG Reporting - mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

Mikkel Luplau Schmidt - Head of Media Relations - mobile no. +45 2052 3883

Attachments



Investor news_Consensus Q1 2025 ALMB consensus Q125 and 2025_2027