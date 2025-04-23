Consensus Estimates Ahead Of Q1 2025
Consensus estimates are also available via: almbrand.dk
Conference Call
Alm. Brand Group will report its Q1 2025 results on May 1 at 07:30 CET and host a conference call with management at 11:00 CET on the day of release.
Dial in for analysts and investors (pincode: 743033):
Denmark: +45 89 87 50 45
UK: +44 20 3936 2999
USA: +1 646 664 1960
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Mads Thinggaard - Head of IR, Rating & ESG Reporting - mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Press:
Mikkel Luplau Schmidt - Head of Media Relations - mobile no. +45 2052 3883
Attachments
-
Investor news_Consensus Q1 2025
ALMB consensus Q125 and 2025_2027
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment