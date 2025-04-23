Equinor ASA: Buy-Back Of Shares To Share Programmes For Employees
|Date
|15 April 2025
|636,401
|248.2708
|157,999,785
|Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated)
|1,175,018
|257.0172
|301,999,804
|Total buy-backs under the programme
|1,811,419
|253.9443
|459,999,589
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 86,149,757 own shares, corresponding to 3.08% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares purchased under the previous buy-back programme for the share-based incentive programmes for employees, and shares purchased under Equinor's disclosed buy-back programmes which will be used to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix: A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at
Further information from
Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584
Attachment
-
Equinor Employee share saving programme - 15 April 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
