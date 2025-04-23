403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China declares rebellious sanctions against US representatives
(MENAFN) China has announced retaliatory sanctions targeting U.S. lawmakers, government officials, and NGO leaders in response to recent American sanctions against six Chinese officials over actions in Hong Kong.
During a press briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that the sanctions are aimed at individuals who have taken what China sees as particularly harmful stances on Hong Kong-related issues. Guo described the move as a necessary response to U.S. “interference” in China’s internal affairs.
This follows the U.S. State Department’s decision in late March to sanction several Chinese officials, including Hong Kong’s Secretary of Justice Paul Lam and five others linked to security operations. Washington accused Beijing of using legal pressure to intimidate and drive out 19 pro-democracy activists from Hong Kong.
Beijing has not yet named the individuals targeted by the new Chinese sanctions.
Hong Kong, which was under British rule for 156 years before returning to Chinese sovereignty in 1997, operates under a distinct legal and political framework. The city has been a flashpoint for political unrest, particularly during the 2010s, culminating in widespread protests in 2019. Beijing has blamed foreign influence for the unrest and introduced a national security law in 2020 to crack down on dissent—a move heavily criticized by the U.S. and its allies, who argue it undermines the promises made during the 1997 handover.
These developments come amid broader U.S.-China tensions, especially in trade. The Trump administration has imposed new tariffs on a wide range of imported goods, with China viewed as a primary target. Beijing has refused to yield to U.S. demands and has called on other nations to oppose American economic pressure.
Additionally, U.S.-China relations remain strained over Taiwan. Although China seeks peaceful reunification, it has warned that any push for formal Taiwanese independence—something it believes some U.S. officials are encouraging—could result in military conflict.
During a press briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that the sanctions are aimed at individuals who have taken what China sees as particularly harmful stances on Hong Kong-related issues. Guo described the move as a necessary response to U.S. “interference” in China’s internal affairs.
This follows the U.S. State Department’s decision in late March to sanction several Chinese officials, including Hong Kong’s Secretary of Justice Paul Lam and five others linked to security operations. Washington accused Beijing of using legal pressure to intimidate and drive out 19 pro-democracy activists from Hong Kong.
Beijing has not yet named the individuals targeted by the new Chinese sanctions.
Hong Kong, which was under British rule for 156 years before returning to Chinese sovereignty in 1997, operates under a distinct legal and political framework. The city has been a flashpoint for political unrest, particularly during the 2010s, culminating in widespread protests in 2019. Beijing has blamed foreign influence for the unrest and introduced a national security law in 2020 to crack down on dissent—a move heavily criticized by the U.S. and its allies, who argue it undermines the promises made during the 1997 handover.
These developments come amid broader U.S.-China tensions, especially in trade. The Trump administration has imposed new tariffs on a wide range of imported goods, with China viewed as a primary target. Beijing has refused to yield to U.S. demands and has called on other nations to oppose American economic pressure.
Additionally, U.S.-China relations remain strained over Taiwan. Although China seeks peaceful reunification, it has warned that any push for formal Taiwanese independence—something it believes some U.S. officials are encouraging—could result in military conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment