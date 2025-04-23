Russian Army Loses Another 1,210 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 23, 2025 amount to nearly 944,270 invaders, including another 1,210 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,691 enemy tanks (+8 in the past day), 22,307 armored combat vehicles (+11), 26,774 artillery systems (+85), 1,368 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,141 air defense systems (+1), 370 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 33,526 unmanned aerial vehicles (+138), 3,148 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 45,621 motor vehicles (+163), and 3,860 special equipment units (+1).

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 22, as of 22:00, 118 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.