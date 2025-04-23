Russian Army Loses Another 1,210 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,691 enemy tanks (+8 in the past day), 22,307 armored combat vehicles (+11), 26,774 artillery systems (+85), 1,368 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,141 air defense systems (+1), 370 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 33,526 unmanned aerial vehicles (+138), 3,148 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 45,621 motor vehicles (+163), and 3,860 special equipment units (+1).
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian boat in south
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 22, as of 22:00, 118 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.
