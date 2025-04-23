Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Loses Another 1,210 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day

Russian Army Loses Another 1,210 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day


2025-04-23 02:06:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 23, 2025 amount to nearly 944,270 invaders, including another 1,210 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,691 enemy tanks (+8 in the past day), 22,307 armored combat vehicles (+11), 26,774 artillery systems (+85), 1,368 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,141 air defense systems (+1), 370 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 33,526 unmanned aerial vehicles (+138), 3,148 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 45,621 motor vehicles (+163), and 3,860 special equipment units (+1).

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian boat in south

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 22, as of 22:00, 118 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.

MENAFN23042025000193011044ID1109461281

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search