Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NIA Team Led By IG En Route To Terror-Hit Pahalgam

NIA Team Led By IG En Route To Terror-Hit Pahalgam


2025-04-23 02:03:13
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) led by an inspector general has been sent to terror-hit Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Wednesday.

The team is en route to Pahalgam where it would provide assistance to the local police probing Tuesday's dastardly terrorist attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists from different parts of the country, were killed, the sources said.

The terrorists opened fire at tourists who were milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, touted as 'Mini Switzerland' for its serene beauty.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also Kashmir Unites in Grief After Pahalgam Tragedy Kashmir Newspapers Print Front Page Black To Protest Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN23042025000215011059ID1109461240

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search