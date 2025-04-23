Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sinch AB (Publ) Has Published Its Annual Report For 2024


2025-04-23 02:00:54
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, has today published its Annual Report for 2024.

The report is available for download at href="" rel="nofollow" sinc .

For further information, please contact:
 Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: [email protected]

About Sinch

Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 175,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to improve customer experience through mobile messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm (STO: SINCH). Learn more at sinch .

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CEST on April 23, 2025.

