Security Beefed Up In Delhi Following Terror Attack In Pahalgam

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, in what appears to be the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Delhi Police has ramped up security across the city, focusing particularly on the tourist hotspots and border checkpoints, officials said, confirming that checking and surveillance have been intensified.

They said traffic movement has also been regulated in the sensitive zones.

The alert coincides with the ongoing visit of US Vice President J D Vance for which security has already been strengthened in Delhi and other cities.

The Pahalgam victims included two foreigners - one from the UAE and the other from Nepal - and two locals, an official said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the toll was still being ascertained as he described the attack as“much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years”.

