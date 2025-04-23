Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amit Shah, LG Sinha, CM Omar Pay Tributes To Tourists Killed In Pahalgam

2025-04-23 01:14:34
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Home Minister Amit Shah along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday paid tributes at PCR Srinagar to the tourists who were killed in Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Reports said that the mortal remains of tourists who were killed yesterday in Pahalgam terrorist attack were brought this morning to police control room Srinagar.

Soon after, Amit Shah along with LG and CM arrived at PCR and paid tributes to the tourists.

Pertinently, on Tuesday in a deadly terrorist attack twenty six people were killed while as twelve others were injured.

