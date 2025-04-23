Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Official Welcome Ceremony Held For President Ilham Aliyev In Beijing

Official Welcome Ceremony Held For President Ilham Aliyev In Beijing


2025-04-23 01:11:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) An official welcome ceremony was held on April 23 for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a state visit to the People's Republic of China.

Azernews reports that a guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at a square adorned with the national flags of both countries.

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Chinese delegation was introduced to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, while the Azerbaijani delegation was introduced to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

The national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China were performed.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev passed along the guard of honor.

The heads of state posed together for photographs.

MENAFN23042025000195011045ID1109461120

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search