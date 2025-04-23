Government Revises National Strategy For Barrier-Free Environment In Ukraine
The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development published this information on its website , according to Ukrinform.
Both documents have officially come into effect, outlining a comprehensive strategy for achieving barrier-free access across all areas of public life.Read also: Barrier - free space for war veterans: MoD reconstructs 10 hospital
The updated National Strategy outlines 22 strategic goals within six key areas of barrier-free accessibility: physical, digital, informational, social and civic, educational, and economic.
The Action Plan for 2025–2026 includes 798 measures aligned with 110 tasks. Over 90 responsible parties from government agencies, enterprises, institutions, and organizations will oversee the implementation of these initiatives within the next two years.
As reported, according to a recent UNICEF survey, barrier-free accessibility has become a core societal value for 87% of Ukrainians. Notably, 40% of respondents expressed a willingness to contribute to creating a barrier-free environment.
