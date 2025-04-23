Government Revises National Strategy For Barrier-Free Environment In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has revised the National Strategy for Creating a Barrier-Free Environment in Ukraine, extending its timeline to 2030, and approved the Action Plan for 2025–2026 to ensure its implementation.

Both documents have officially come into effect, outlining a comprehensive strategy for achieving barrier-free access across all areas of public life.

The updated National Strategy outlines 22 strategic goals within six key areas of barrier-free accessibility: physical, digital, informational, social and civic, educational, and economic.

The Action Plan for 2025–2026 includes 798 measures aligned with 110 tasks. Over 90 responsible parties from government agencies, enterprises, institutions, and organizations will oversee the implementation of these initiatives within the next two years.

As reported, according to a recent UNICEF survey, barrier-free accessibility has become a core societal value for 87% of Ukrainians. Notably, 40% of respondents expressed a willingness to contribute to creating a barrier-free environment.