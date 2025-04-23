Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Launches 359 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day, Leaving 40 Wounded

2025-04-23 01:11:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupiers carried out 359 strikes on 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region on Tuesday, April 22.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian forces launched 10 airstrikes targeting Zaporizhzhia, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Huliaipole, and Mali Shcherbaky. Additionally, 209 UAVs of various types attacked Bilenke, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Stepove, Shcherbaky, and Mala Tokmachka were shelled four times with multiple launch rocket systems, while 136 artillery shells struck areas including Bilenke, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka," Fedorov wrote.

Read also: Enemy drone attack on Odesa suburbs leaves two injured

As a result of the attacks, the number of wounded in the Zaporizhzhia region has risen to 40, with one confirmed fatality.

Additionally, 165 reports of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure have been documented.

As earlier reported, Russian forces struck the city of Zaporizhzhia with two FAB-500 bombs fitted with the UMPC system

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA

