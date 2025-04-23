Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meet In Delhi, Jaishankar, Ajit Doval Present

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducting a high-level meeting, shortly after arriving at New Delhi, with key officials, including External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in connection with the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack in Kashmir, which reportedly claimed 26 lives.

On Tuesday, April 22, terrorists indiscriminately shot tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack occurred in Baisaran, also known as 'mini Switzerland'. The 26 deceased included two foreigners, one businessman from Karnataka, and two locals.

PM Modi, who was on a two-day trip to Saudi Arabia , had cut short his visit in view of the terror attack.

Responsibility of the Pahalgam attack

The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, took responsibility for the attack, as per an image circulated on social media.

The Pahalgam terror attack has been called the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The attack comes as US Vice President J D Vance is on an India visit.

Jammu and Kashmir shutdown

Jammu and Kashmir is observing a complete shutdown today, April 23, to express collective grief and protest against the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Rahul Gandhi speaks to Amit Shah, Omar Abdullah

Rahul Gandhi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Congress' J&K unit president Tariq Karra regarding the attack.

"Spoke with HM Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, and J&K PCC President Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Received an update on the situation," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

World leader express condolences

World leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed their condolences and extended support to PM Modi.

President Donald Trump spoke to PM Modi following the Pahalgam terror attack. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal informed that President Trump conveyed his deepest condolences to PM Modi and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.

| How Pahalgam terror attack unfolded: 'Singled out men, asked to recite Kalima'

Vladimir Putin called the attack a "brutal crime" that has no justification, and the perpetrators will face deserved punishment.

Putin said,“sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians - citizens of various countries.”

"Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," he added.