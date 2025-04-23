Pahalgam Terror Attack: Air India Express Waives Off Cancellation Fees For Flights To And From Srinagar Till April 30

MENAFN - Live Mint) In light of the Pahalgam terror attack, Air India Express will waive off cancellation fees for flights to and from Srinagar until April 30, 2025.

Passengers can change or cancel their bookings online, via or #ChatWithTia on +91 63600 12345.

Akasa Air to issue refunds

In addition to Air India Express , Akasa Air has announced that it will provide refunds on flights cancelled between April 23, 2025, and April 29, 2025.

“In support of the nation and the travelling customers, Akasa Air is committed to providing enhanced flexibility through change and cancellation fee waivers for all flights to and from Srinagar," Akasa Air wrote on X.

The post further read,“Customers who wish to cancel their bookings will be provided with a full refund at no additional charge for all flights departing between 23rd April 2025 and 29th April 2025 to/from Srinagar. Moreover, customers can make their first schedule change at no additional charge, including waiver of penalty or fare difference, for travel within 7 days from their original date.”

Air India waives cancellation fees

Previously, Air India announced it would operate two additional flights and waived off cancellation fees on flights to and from Srinagar.

“In view of the prevailing situation, Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday, 23rd April,” Air India wrote on X.

The two flights will operate from Srinagar to Delhi at 11:30 and Srinagar to Mumbai at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

“All our other flights to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as per schedule. Air India is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till 30th April 2025 on these sectors,” Air India added.

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at least 26 were killed after terrorists indiscriminately shot tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack occurred in Baisaran, also known as 'mini Switzerland'. The deceased included two foreigners, one businessman from Karnataka, and two locals.