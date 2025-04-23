JD Vance To Visit Agra's Taj Mahal Today After Jaipur's Amber Fort: US VP's Full Schedule

MENAFN - Live Mint) United States Vice President JD Vance, who is on a four-day visit to India, will be arriving in Agra today after his recent stop in Jaipur's Amber Fort on Tuesday. The visit to the Taj Mahal's city will be the final stop.

On April 22, JD Vance was in Rajasthan's capital with his wife, Usha Vance, and their three children-Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. Before returning to Jaipur on Wednesday to explore the City Palace, JD Vance' family will make a brief trip to Agra. In view on US Vice President's visit, security personnel conducted a drill at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Security personnel conducting a drill on Tuesday ahead of the US Vice President JD Vance's visit to the Taj Mahal.

JD Vance and his family stayed in Jaipur's Rambagh Palace amid tight security. The US Vice President spent his stay in India at the most expensive accommodation the iconic property - Grand Presidential Suite. As per reports, a single night stay at the opulent suite coast as high as ₹16 lakh. A dedicated team of doctors and nurses accompanied that high-level hospitality.

The India visit is crucial as to foster defence and technology between the two nations. While speaking in Jaipur, JD Vance said, "Critics have attacked my president, President Trump, for starting a trade war in an effort to bring back the jobs of the past, but nothing could be further from the truth," ANI reported.

Emphasising the potential for deeper cooperation between the two nations, he added,“He seeks to rebalance global trade so that America, with friends like India, can build a future worth having for all of our people together.” The terms of reference for a future trade agreement have been finalised, JD Vance said. According to him, this measure lays a clear roadmap toward achieving the shared goal of more than doubling bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by the end of the decade.