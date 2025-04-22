Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) March 2025 Quarterly Report Advisory

North American lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) advises that the Company's March 2025 Quarterly Activities Report is scheduled for release on Tuesday, 29 April 2025.

The Company will host an investor webcast covering the March 2025 Quarterly results commencing at 8.30am (AEST - Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne) on Tuesday, 29 April 2025.

Written questions may be submitted via the webcast platform. A direct link is also available from the Sayona website:

Retail shareholders and investors are invited to listen via a webcast service.





(ASX:SYA ) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is a North American lithium producer with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. In Quebec, Sayona's assets comprise North American Lithium together with the Authier Lithium Project and the Tansim Lithium Project, supported by a strategic partnership with American lithium developer Piedmont Lithium Inc. Sayona also holds a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec.

In Western Australia, the company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium.

Sayona is exploring for Hemi style gold targets in the world class Pilbara region, while its lithium projects include Company-owned leases and those subject to a joint venture with Morella Corporation.

Andrew Barber President Investor Relations T: +61-7-3369-7058 E: ...