Furniture China 2025: BEYOND NEXT Starts In Pudong

Highlighting actionable sustainability, Furniture China at SNIEC (September 10–13) will debut the Garden Furniture Pavilion in Hall E8B , showcasing 8,000 sqm of trendy and durable outdoor living designs. The New Commercial High-end Contract Furniture Hall (E5) will present ESG-aligned spatial solutions for offices, retail, and cultural venues through immersive showcases. All exhibition halls are meticulously organized by product categories to ensure a streamlined sourcing experience for global buyers. Key categories include Contemporary Furniture, Upholstery Furniture, Mattresses, Office Furniture, Outdoor Furniture, Tables & Chairs, Materials & Hardware, etc. The co-located events- FMC China and FMC Premium -will unite manufacturers, buyers, and designers to forge strategic partnerships.

Maison Shanghai Redefines Excellence in Home Interiors

Upgraded to a Design Week and Exhibition, Maison Shanghai (September 9–12 at SWEECC) will spotlight "The Value of Design" with 800+ brands across four thematic pavilions. Show highlights will include diverse home décor and furnishing accessories (H1), trendsetting lifestyle displays (H2), curated art-inspired furniture designs (H3), and a Factory Direct Sales Zone (H4) connecting designers with over 200 OEM/ODM manufacturers. More than 100 forums and events , including the Gold Idea Design Award, Design of Designers (DOD) and Maison Design Conference, will drive insightful industry dialogue to encourage home interior and design solutions.

Furniture China 2025 Hall Layout, SNIEC, Pudong Shanghai

Maison Shanghai 2025 Hall Layout, SWEECC, Pudong Shanghai

Global Networking and Digital Integration

Powering 24/7 B2B connections, the DTS platform and official app (DTS FurnitureChina) bridge digital and physical trade for continuous engagement.

Discover furniture innovation, sustainability, and design's future in Shanghai Pudong, September 9-13

Visitors can pre-register to get free ticket via online or app for both Maison Shanghai 2025 (September 9-12, SWEECC) and Furniture China 2025 (September 10-13, SNIEC).

