MOSAIC ANNOUNCES INVESTOR CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its participation in the following investor conferences in the second quarter of 2025:

BMO Farm to Market Conference on May 15th through 16th in New York, NY

Bank of America Ag Tech Conference on May 20th attending virtually

Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on June 10th through 12th in Chicago, IL Wolfe Research Materials Conference on June 17th through 18th in New York, NY About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry.

Joan Tong, CFA, 863-640-0826

... Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226

... Media:

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

... SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

