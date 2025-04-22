Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MOSAIC ANNOUNCES INVESTOR CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION


2025-04-22 11:07:56
(MENAFN- EQS Group)


Tampa, FL, 04/22/2025 / 16:16, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - The Mosaic Company


The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its participation in the following investor conferences in the second quarter of 2025:

  • BMO Farm to Market Conference on May 15th through 16th in New York, NY

  • Bank of America Ag Tech Conference on May 20th attending virtually

  • Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on June 10th through 12th in Chicago, IL

  • Wolfe Research Materials Conference on June 17th through 18th in New York, NY

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at .

Contacts:

Investors:
Joan Tong, CFA, 863-640-0826
...

Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226
...

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
...

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company


04/22/2025 EQS Newswire / EQS Group



MENAFN22042025004691010666ID1109460847

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search